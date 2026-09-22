INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In AEVEX Corp. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines AVEX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AEVEX Corp. (“Aevex” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AVEX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Aevex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 20, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Aevex securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On or around April 17, 2026, Aevex conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 16 million shares of Class A common stock priced at $20.00 per share. A complaint has been filed alleging that certain of the Company's directors and officers, and underwriters of the IPO made materially false and misleading statements and omissions about a pre-arranged plan to waive the 180-day lock-up period. When the market learned the truth in June 2026, Aevex's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980