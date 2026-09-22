INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines HIMS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or the“Company”) (NYSE: HIMS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Hims & Hers and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 2, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced the filing of a lawsuit against Hims & Hers“alleging that the telehealth provider shared consumers' sensitive health information about medical conditions with third-party advertising platforms despite claiming its services maintain consumers' privacy and deceives users about its billing and cancellation practices.” According to the FTC complaint, Hims & Hers engages in other deceptive advertising practices, including failing to“clearly disclose that it charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is 'right for them.'” The FTC complaint also includes allegations that Hims & Hers“shared consumers' sensitive health information with third-party advertising companies and platforms... such as Meta Platforms, Inc. ('Meta') and Snap Inc. ('Snap').”

On this news, Hims & Hers' stock price fell $4.32 per share, or 14.73%, to close at $25.00 per share on July 29, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980