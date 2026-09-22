INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines DNB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet” or the“Company”) (NYSE: DNB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Dun & Bradstreet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 10, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Dun & Bradstreet securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On or about March 23, 2025, Dun & Bradstreet agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) for $9.15 per share in cash. To obtain the stockholder approval required to consummate the merger, Dun & Bradstreet issued a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A on May 13, 2025 (the“Proxy”). Dun & Bradstreet stockholders voted to approve the merger on June 12, 2025, and the merger closed on August 26, 2025.

A complaint has been filed alleging that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts in Dun & Bradstreet's March 23, 2025 merger announcement and in the Proxy. The complaint alleges, among other things, that the Proxy and other solicitation materials misled investors regarding the true value of Dun & Bradstreet and the merger, including portraying the merger as the product of an ordinary-course strategic review and organic arm's-length interest in Dun & Bradstreet, while omitting Executive Chairman William P. Foley II's personal interest in a quick sale. The complaint further alleges that the Proxy omitted Bank of America Securities' valuations of superior alternatives to a whole-company sale, misstated that Dun & Bradstreet's Board of Directors had approved downward revisions to Dun & Bradstreet's financial projections, and failed to disclose long-standing, material ties between Foley and Dun & Bradstreet's financial and legal advisors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980