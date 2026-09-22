FETCO Statement On Canada Labour Code Changes
There are positive changes introduced under the draft legislation. The introduction of a Special Mediator should encourage more productive collective bargaining through public transparency and accountability. A special focus on mandatory early bargaining and post-bargaining mediation in situations where conflict had previously occurred is a practical improvement. And the revised language that gives employers in the longshoring industry the right to apply for a geographic certification will provide greater certainty to the bargaining process.
But some negotiations will not be solved through even these improved avenues. In those cases, labour disruptions are still likely to occur and in a subset of those disruptions there will be rare but highly consequential instances where the nationwide economic and social harms caused by a labour dispute run counter to the proposed National Interest assessment. In those instances, the government has left itself no option but to intervene after the work stoppage has begun and the damage occurs.
Now more than ever, we must demonstrate to the world that Canada is a reliable and stable place to do business and invest. While some components of this legislation will undoubtedly help, the government must also have the option to take pre-emptive action when it is necessary to safeguard our supply chains and protect the country's national interests. We look forward to further productive dialogue with government, Members of Parliament, and Senators, as Parliament studies these matters.
FETCO CEO Derrick Hynes is available for interviews upon request.CONTACT: Colton Praill spark* advocacy 613-875-4320...
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