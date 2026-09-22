Ninepoint Partners Announces September 2026 Monthly And Semi-Monthly Cash Distributions For Its Etfs And ETF Series Securities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“​Ninepoint Partners”) today announced cash distributions for its ETFs and ETF Series securities. The applicable distribution amounts, record dates and payment dates are detailed below. The per-unit monthly distributions for the ETF Series securities listed below have a record date of September 29, 2026, and are payable on October 6, 2026:

Ninepoint ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit CUSIP Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund INFR $0.072246 65443G102 Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund NACO $0.136257 65443Q100 Ninepoint Balanced+ Fund NBAL $0.090290 65443K103 Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund NBND $0.064270 65443H100 Ninepoint Energy Income Fund NRGI $0.222360 65444A104 Ninepoint Target Income Fund TIF $0.082040 65446C108



The per-unit semi-monthly distributions for the ETFs are detailed below:

Ninepoint ETFs Ticker Record Date Pay Date Distribution

per unit CUSIP Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETF ABHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.130000 653944108 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.130000 Ninepoint BCE HighShares ETF BCHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.050000 653944207 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.050000 Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETF CCHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.120000 653944306 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.120000 Ninepoint Celestica HighShares ETF CLHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.120000 653944850 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.120000 Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETF CQHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.080000 653944405 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.080000 Ninepoint CNR HighShares ETF CRHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.050000 653944504 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.050000 Ninepoint Constellation Software HighShares ETF CSHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.050000 653944835 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.050000 Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETF CSUC Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.025000 653944843 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.025000 Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETF ECHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.080000 65444M108 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.080000 Ninepoint Enhanced Aerospace and Defense HighShares ETF EDHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.065000 65444X104 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.065000 Ninepoint Enbridge HighShares ETF ENHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.050000 653944603 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.050000 Ninepoint Alphabet HighShares ETF GOHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.077500 65445W105 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.077500 Ninepoint Intel HighShares ETF INHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.210000 65445J104 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.210000 Ninepoint Kinross Gold HighShares ETF KGHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.080000 653944827 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.080000 Ninepoint NVIDIA HighShares ETF NVHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.105000 65445V107 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.105000 Ninepoint Palantir HighShares ETF PLHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.115000 65446M106 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.115000 Ninepoint RY-Linked HighShares ETF RYHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.050000 653944702 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.050000 Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETF SHHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.080000 653944801 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.080000 Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETF SUHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.080000 653944884 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.080000 Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF SXHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.095000 65446J103 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.095000 Ninepoint TD-Linked HighShares ETF TDHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.055000 653944876 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.055000 Ninepoint Tesla HighShares ETF TSHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.105000 65446T101 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.105000 Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity HighShares ETF USHI Sept 29, 2026 Oct 6, 2026 $0.065000 653957100 Oct 15, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 $0.065000



Ninepoint Partners also announces the estimated September 2026 cash distribution for the ETF Series of Ninepoint Cash Management Fund. Ninepoint Partners expects to issue a press release on or about September 28, 2026, which will provide the final distribution rate. The record date for the cash distribution is September 29, 2026, and payable on October 6, 2026.

The per-unit estimated monthly distribution is detailed below:

Ninepoint ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit CUSIP Ninepoint Cash Management Fund NSAV $0.093889 65443X105



All estimates in this document are based on the accounting data as of September 21, 2026. Due to subscriptions and/or redemptions and/or other factors, the final September 2026 distribution may differ from these estimates and the difference could be material. The information included in this letter is for reference purposes only. Please reconcile all information against your official client statements. This is not intended to be a statement for official tax reporting purposes or any form of tax advice. The actual taxable amounts of distributions for 2026, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the“Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3/T5 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus of each Fund for details of the Fund's distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor's original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

T: 416-943-6707

TF: 866-299-9906

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