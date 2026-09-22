A Florida Artist Spent Decades Creating This Bizarre World. Now His Family Is Opening It For Halloween

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lewis VanDercar spent decades turning his property in Wesley Chapel, Florida, into something that was far removed from an ordinary family home.

Meet Florida's very own Warlock - Lewis VanDercar

The late artist filled the eight-acre site with concrete sculptures, gardens, unusual buildings and artwork, creating an eccentric landscape that eventually earned him the nickname“Warlock of Wesley Chapel”.

Now, decades after the property largely disappeared from public view, VanDercar's family is opening its gates again and bringing back its Halloween connection. The Warlock Family Spookfest will be held on October 3 at the Warlock House Enchantment, offering families a chance to explore parts of the unusual property.

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The event marks a return to a tradition that dates to the 1970s. When VanDercar lived at the property with his family, neighbours were invited over around Halloween for costumes, stories, tricks and treats. A former neighbour recalled VanDercar inviting children over and telling them stories, according to local reporting.

The upcoming event is designed to recreate that playful atmosphere rather than turn the property into a conventional haunted attraction.

Children will receive Warlock Apprentice Passports and can collect stamps while moving between themed activities, including pirates, mermaids, herbology, bubbles, carnival games, broom decorating and storytelling. Games, crafts, live entertainment, food vendors and other activities are also planned.

How the Warlock House took shape

VanDercar moved to the Wesley Chapel area in 1973 after buying the property. Over the following decades, he steadily reshaped it, building a dome-shaped, ivy-covered home intended to resemble a cave and surrounding it with his sculptures and other creations.

His artistic work extended beyond his own land. Before moving to Wesley Chapel, he drew Popeye cartoons from a Miami studio in the late 1930s. He later served in the Merchant Marines during World War II and worked as an aircraft engineer before establishing himself as a painter and sculptor.

His projects included a gorilla's lair for Monkey Jungle in South Dade and a giant dragon for a park on Merritt Island.

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The property remained largely behind closed gates for years, becoming a familiar but inaccessible part of local folklore. VanDercar's family has since continued his artistic and environmental legacy through projects including The PlanTree Nursery, which operates on the property.

The Warlock Family Spookfest is scheduled for 3 October from 2PM to 6PM. The family will also offer statuary tours on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout October, at 7pm and 10PM, allowing visitors to see more of the sculptures and unusual landscape created by VanDercar.