Plugg Technologies Grows 40% As U.S. Companies Expand Their LATAM Engineering Teams

Latin America Hiring for U.S. Companies

More than a third of existing clients grew their nearshore teams during the first half of 2026, while Plugg's total client base increased 44%

- Brian Samson (Founder)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. companies are not just testing nearshore hiring. Many are expanding their LATAM teams after making their first hires.Plugg Technologies, a nearshore staffing partner that helps U.S. companies build engineering and technical teams across Latin America, closed the first half of 2026 with 40% year-over-year growth, its strongest six-month stretch to date.More than a third of existing Plugg clients expanded their nearshore teams during the period, while new partnerships helped increase the company's total client base by 44%.Plugg now supports more than 100 billable consultants working with more than 30 U.S. companies across industries ranging from logistics technology to enterprise software. During the first half of the year, the company also added a $1 billion-plus technology unicorn to its client roster.Thirty-five percent of existing Plugg clients added to their nearshore teams during the first six months of 2026. The expansion rate reflects a pattern Plugg is seeing among companies that have already hired software engineers and technical professionals in Latin America: the first successful hire often leads to a larger team."What stands out is that our clients are coming back and adding more people," said Brian Samson, founder of Plugg Technologies. "Once companies see what strong LATAM talent can do, nearshoring stops being an experiment and becomes part of how they build."More clients, more countries and more specialized rolesPlugg now recruits and supports nearshore talent across 10 Latin American countries, including Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Nicaragua.The roles moving to nearshore teams are also becoming more specialized. During the first half of 2026, Plugg placed professionals in data engineering, full-stack development, DevOps, QA automation, Salesforce development and localization.The company increased its recruiting capacity by 20% during the period while reducing its average hiring timeline to 12 to 14 days. Candidates are evaluated for technical ability, English proficiency, communication skills and their ability to work effectively with U.S.-based teams.Founder-level involvement remains part of every Plugg client relationship."This has been our strongest first half yet, but what matters most is how we're growing," said Ruben Santana, president of Plugg Technologies. "We're adding clients, expanding our consultant network and continuing to invest in the people and processes that make those teams successful."Nearshore hiring moves beyond the first hirePlugg's first-half results point to a broader shift within its own client base. Companies that initially use nearshore hiring to fill an individual engineering role are increasingly expanding those relationships into larger LATAM engineering teams.For Plugg, the 35% expansion rate among existing clients is an important measure of that shift."The first hire is usually where a company figures out whether nearshoring really works for them," Samson said. "When that person becomes part of the team and performs at the level they expect, the conversation changes from whether they should hire in Latin America to which role they should hire next."What's nextPlugg enters the second half of 2026 with new clients joining and existing clients continuing to expand their LATAM teams.The company plans to release new LATAM hiring guides and research while continuing to invest in its Consultant Care program and recruiting operations.About Plugg TechnologiesPlugg Technologies is a nearshore staffing partner that helps U.S. companies build engineering and technical teams across Latin America. Plugg supports talent sourcing, technical evaluation, onboarding, payroll, compliance and ongoing employee support across 10 LATAM countries.The company works with startups, growing businesses and enterprise teams seeking experienced LATAM software engineers and technical professionals who can work effectively with U.S.-based teams.Learn more about Plugg Technologies at plugg.Media contact:...

Brian Samson

Plugg Technologies LLC

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Plugg Technologies grows 40% as U.S. companies expand their LATAM engineering teams News Provided By Plugg Technologies LLC September 22, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, World & Regional



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