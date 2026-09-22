Laundris Helps Hotel Operators Save Time And Cut Costs With New AI-Powered Assistant

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Laundris Assistant delivers instant, plain-language answers on linen inventory and workflows to eliminate time-consuming guesswork and prevent over-buying.

- Leonard Fiorenza, Director of Housekeeping at Hotel DroverTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Laundris, a leading provider of linen inventory management solutions for the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of Laundris Assistant, a new AI-powered capability that gives hotel operators instant, granular answers to their linen inventory questions - saving them time and money.For hotel operators under pressure to control costs and improve operational efficiency, the AI-enabled Laundris Assistant removes a hidden drain on time: manually digging through reports or relying on hand counting to track linen location, loss rate and lifecycle. Instead, operators can now simply type a question in plain language - such as which properties lost the most towels last month, or what the current PAR level is for king sheets - and get a visually appealing and tailored report or chart back immediately.“Our customers have always come to Laundris for visibility they simply couldn't get anywhere else,” said Mark Nordick, CEO of Laundris.“With Laundris Assistant, we're taking that visibility a step further. Operators can now get granular, customer-specific reports and charts on demand, without waiting on a dashboard refresh or a support ticket. This is about putting answers directly in the hands of the people running these operations every day.”Laundris Assistant works within the platform customers already use, enriching the existing platform dashboards rather than replacing them, so there is nothing new to learn and nothing extra to manage.Leonard Fiorenza, Director of Housekeeping at Hotel Drover, is a customer who has experienced the simplicity and efficiency of the Laundris Assistant. "What used to take clicking through reports and hunting for numbers is now just a quick question. A real time-saver for my team."Additional benefits for hotel operators include:-,: Granular inventory visibility across properties, linen types and location, without digging into the dashboard or reports.-,: On demand answers to daily inventory and workflow questions in seconds, complete with custom, exportable reports and charts.-: Know the exact right volume of linens to reorder to eliminate costly over-purchasing and avoid mid-shift shortages.Laundris Assistant is available now to all Laundris customers at no additional cost, as part of their existing subscription. For more information, visit .Laundris provides linen inventory management software that helps hospitality operators gain visibility into cost, usage, and workflow efficiency. Laundris's platform is used by hotels and hospitality groups to reduce linen-related costs, streamline operations, and support team performance.

Barbara Dela Cruz

Laundris Corporation

+1 833-609-1970

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Laundris Helps Hotel Operators Save Time and Cut Costs With New AI-Powered Assistant News Provided By Laundris Corporation September 22, 2026, 22:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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