Fresh Layer Publishes 2026 San Diego Mobile Detailing Prices, Starting At $99

SAN DIEGO MOBILE DETAILING PRICES 2026

New pricing resource breaks down mobile car detailing costs from $99 to $499 and explains what San Diego drivers receive at different service levels.

- Alex Bratkov, Founder, Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing has published its San Diego Mobile Detailing Prices 2026 guide, giving local drivers a public breakdown of mobile detailing prices, service packages and factors that can affect the cost of professional car detailing in San Diego County.

According to the guide, Fresh Layer's mobile detailing services start at $99 for maintenance-level care and reach $499 for Premium Detailing, while Full Interior Detailing starts at $249 and Complete Detailing starts at $349.

The full pricing guide is available at:

/blog/san-diego-mobile-detailing-prices

“Customers regularly ask us how much mobile detailing should cost and why prices can vary so much between services,” said Alex Bratkov, owner of Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing.“We wanted to publish actual numbers and explain what customers are paying for instead of giving them another vague price range.”

Fresh Layer has operated in San Diego for more than eight years and uses five self-contained mobile detailing vans equipped with water, power and professional detailing equipment. The company reports more than 500 five-star customer reviews across review platforms.

What Mobile Detailing Costs in San Diego

Fresh Layer's published 2026 starting prices include:

Wash & Wax: from $99

Ceramic Coating Wash: from $99

Express Detailing:from $149

Monthly Detailing: from $169

Full Interior Detailing: from $249

Exterior Detailing: from $299

Complete Detailing: from $349

Premium Detailing: from $499

Vehicle-specific pricing and package inclusions are published at:

/car-detailing-packages

Final pricing can vary based on vehicle size, condition and additional labor requirements. Larger SUVs, trucks and three-row vehicles typically require more time and materials, while heavy pet hair, sand, stains or excessive interior buildup may require additional cleaning.

Why Comparing Only the Starting Price Can Be Misleading

Fresh Layer created the pricing guide to help consumers compare both the price and the actual work included in a detailing package.

A $99 maintenance service and a $249 Full Interior Detail involve very different processes. Full Interior Detailing can include vacuuming, compressed-air cleaning, steam cleaning, shampooing and deeper treatment of seats, carpets, mats and interior surfaces.

“Price only makes sense when you know what's included,” Bratkov said.“A maintenance service and a complete detail solve different problems. Customers should be able to compare the actual work, not just two advertised prices.”

Mobile detailing also differs from traditional shop service because the equipment travels to the customer. Fresh Layer's self-contained vans allow technicians to perform detailing at homes and workplaces without requiring customers to provide water or electrical power.

A Pricing Resource for San Diego Drivers

The guide was created for consumers researching questions such as how much mobile detailing costs in San Diego, what a full car detail should include and how different detailing packages compare.

Fresh Layer plans to update the resource as its pricing and service packages change.

Read the complete San Diego Mobile Detailing Prices 2026 guide:

/blog/san-diego-mobile-detailing-prices

About Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing

Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing is a San Diego-based mobile automotive detailing company providing interior and exterior detailing, paint correction, ceramic coating and vehicle protection services throughout San Diego County.

Operating for more than eight years, the company uses self-contained mobile units equipped with water and power. Fresh Layer is an International Detailing Association member, ASE Certified, a RUPES Authorized Technical Center, and an authorized installer for Gtechniq, Ceramic Pro, SystemX and XPEL. The company carries $2 million in liability insurance and reports more than 500 five-star customer reviews across review platforms.

Media Contact

Oleksandr Bratkov

Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing

San Diego, California

(619) 874-4115

/

Oleksandr Bratkov

Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing

+1 619-874-4115

...

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Fresh Layer Publishes 2026 San Diego Mobile Detailing Prices, Starting at $99 News Provided By Fresh Layer Mobile Detailing September 22, 2026, 22:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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