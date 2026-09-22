INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of The Cooper Companies, Inc. - COO

The investigation concerns whether Cooper and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 9, 2026, Cooper announced third quarter 2026 results. Among other things, the Company“reported revenue of $717 million, essentially flat year-over-year” and said that“the results in the Americas reflected CooperVision' U.S. channel inventory reductions.” The Company further stated that it“proactively reduced U.S. channel inventory that weighed on our results and will continue to impact Q4.” Cooper also lowered its full-year guidance, explaining that“the entire reason for the reduction in the revenue guidance for CooperVision was tied to just channel inventory.” Cooper also reduced revenue guidance by approximately 1.4%, or $59.5 million at the midpoint, to $4.24 billion, and likewise reduced EPS guidance by approximately 1.8%, or $0.09 at the midpoint, to a range of $4.51 to $4.55.

On this news, Cooper's stock price fell $9.31 per share, or 14.67%, to close at $54.17 per share on September 10, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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