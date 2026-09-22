INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Servicetitan, Inc. - TTAN

The investigation concerns whether ServiceTitan and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 8, 2026, ServiceTitan reported second quarter 2027 earnings. Among other items, the Company reported that“[b]ecause Max” – ServiceTitan's AI-powered enterprise software package –“requires substantial change management, we typically do not bill subscription fees for the first quarter of an upsell Max contract, and we have also elected not to charge existing customers an onboarding fee when transitioning to Max. As a result of these factors, we expect both our platform revenue and professional services revenue to grow at a slower pace for the remainder of fiscal 2027.” The Company further reported that“[w]e expect the mix shift to Max to lower professional services revenue by roughly an additional $2 million over the remainder of this fiscal year, which, of course, also flows through to professional services gross margin.”

On this news, ServiceTitan's stock price fell $24.46 per share, or 29.98%, to close at $57.12 per share on September 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980