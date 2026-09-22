INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Cellectis S.A. CLLS

The investigation concerns whether Cellectis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 14, 2026, Cellectis announced that it would prioritize in vivo gene editing therapies (HEAL-101 and HEAL-201) over CAR-T cell therapies. The Company concurrently announced that it plans to discontinue the development of CAR-T cell therapies lasme-cel and eti-cel. In an accompanying conference call, the Company's Chief Medical Officer, Adrian Kilcoyne said that“Cellectis is not able [to] finance [Eti-cel and Lasme-cel] given the time lines that we have and the limited cash resources that we have.”

On this news, Cellectis's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $1.27 per ADR, or 40.97%, to close at $1.83 per ADR on September 14, 2026.

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