INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Taboola Ltd. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines TBLA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Taboola.com Ltd. (“Taboola” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Taboola and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 20, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Taboola securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On August 5, 2026, Taboola reported second-quarter 2026 earnings, including revenue of $476.8 million, falling short of previously issued second quarter guidance of $492-$505 million. The Company also cut its previously issued full year 2026 guidance, reducing expected revenue by $91 million at the midpoint to $1,930-$1,956 million and further cut expected gross profit $10 million at the midpoint to $605-$615 million. On the same date, also before the market opened, Taboola held an earnings call, during which the Company's Chief Financial Officer Stephen Walker said that“[r]evenue was below our guidance this quarter” in part because the Company took“a more aggressive approach in the second quarter by exiting publisher relationships that did not meet our standards for advertiser success.” The Company's Chief Executive Officer Adam Singolda further said that the quarter experienced headwinds due to the“decision to remove low-quality publishers that were not delivering value for advertisers.”

On this news, Taboola's stock price fell $1.45 per share, or 27.41%, to close at $3.84 per share on August 5, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980