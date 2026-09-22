INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. - ABEO

The investigation concerns whether Abeona and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 13, 2026, Abeona issued a press release“report[ing] financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and provid[ing] an update on commercial execution for ZEVASKYN (prademagene zamikeracel).” Abeona disclosed that while five patients were treated with the one-time therapy, only four treatments were recognized, as one batch lacked the minimum number of sheets required for revenue recognition.

On this news, Abeona's stock price fell $1.12 per share, or 14.95%, to close at $6.35 per share on August 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980