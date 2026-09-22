Monk Launches Knowledge, Where Finance Teams Store The Context Their AI Agents Run On

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collections teams can write down the business context an agent should apply, scope it to every customer or to one account, and see which guidance was used

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monk, the AI-native accounts receivable platform, today opened Knowledge to every customer. Knowledge is where a finance team stores the context it carries about its customers and its business, so Monk's AI agents apply that team's judgment rather than their own.

Monk's agents have always been configurable across playbooks, tone, cadence, when to escalate and when to stop. Knowledge holds what does not fit in a setting: the customer on non-standard terms because of a deal signed two years ago, or the account that disputes freight charges at every quarter close. That kind of detail stays with the people who know it until someone writes it down where an agent can read it.

Getting it into an agent has meant anticipating each situation in advance and writing it into a prompt. Knowledge works by retrieval instead. A team writes each piece of guidance once, decides who it applies to, and the agent finds it when the situation arises.

"Monk's agents have always been yours to configure," said Frank, a founding engineer at Monk. "What you couldn't do was hand them the situational knowledge your team carries, and that is what Knowledge is. Every use is tracked, so you stay in control and always have full visibility."

What Knowledge includes

Writing one piece of guidance takes about a minute. Each entry has a title, a body telling the agent how to handle the situation, and an optional line describing when it applies. From there a team can:



apply it across the organization or to a single customer, with enable and disable controls and strict tenant and customer scoping

pin it to a specific step in a playbook, so the right language applies to an outbound collections email or an inbound reply leave it unpinned, and the agent retrieves it when a customer raises something unanticipated

Monk provides templates for the situations that recur most, including payment claims, disputes, renewal disputes and missed payment commitments. Every use is recorded, so a team can see which guidance the agent applied and when.

Why it matters

Finance leaders evaluating AI for collections raise two objections: the agent will not know our policies, and we will not be able to see what it did. Both are questions about control, and Knowledge puts it with the customer. The customer writes the guidance, sets its scope, switches it off when a policy changes, and can check afterwards which entry produced a given message.

Knowledge is not model training. What a company writes is stored and read when it is relevant, it stays scoped to that company, and it can be deleted.

Availability

Knowledge is open to every Monk customer today and appears in the Monk sidebar.

Frank, a founding engineer at Monk, demonstrates it here,

Full write-up.

About Monk

Monk is an AI-native accounts receivable (AR) automation platform designed to streamline the entire invoice-to-cash lifecycle for B2B companies. Powered by our autonomous AI agents, Monk eliminates manual AR work for your team by handling invoice follow-ups and questions from customers on your behalf. The team also takes cash application, dispute resolution, credit risk management, and portal submissions off your plate by leveraging frontier models and seamlessly integrating with modern finance stacks to support your AR team. Monk helps customers cut DSO by 40% and get back 26 hours a month. The team includes second-time founders and engineers from D.E. Shaw, Google, Bolt, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley. Headquartered in New York, Monk manages billions in receivables for fast-growing businesses worldwide.

Press Inquiries

Kendall Warson

kendall [at] monk.com

4158276585



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: