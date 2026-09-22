INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Wolfspeed, Inc. - WOLF

The investigation concerns whether Wolfspeed and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 19, 2026, Wolfspeed reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2026. Among other items, Wolfspeed reported revenue of $149.6 million, falling well short of the consensus estimate of $223.55 million. Wolfspeed also reported an adjusted loss of $2.26 per share, significantly worse than the consensus estimate of $0.52 per share.

On this news, Wolfspeed's stock price fell $2.74 per share, or 9.42%, to close at $26.35 per share on August 20, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980