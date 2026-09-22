Digital Realty To Develop New Cable Landing Station In Los Angeles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expands Subsea Infrastructure Capabilities to Strengthen Connectivity Between Asia Pacific and North America

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR ), the world's largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today announced plans to develop a new cable landing station (CLS) at its LAX12 data center in Los Angeles in partnership with Assured Communications, a specialist in subsea infrastructure design and delivery. The new subsea infrastructure deployment is expected to further strengthen connectivity across Digital Realty's Los Angeles footprint by enabling closer integration between subsea and terrestrial networks.

The new CLS is designed to provide subsea cable operators with a turnkey solution for landing and powering their systems while providing access to the robust connectivity available in the Los Angeles market through interconnection with terrestrial networks. By bringing together cable landing infrastructure, connectivity and colocation within Digital Realty's broader platform, the CLS is expected to enable subsea customers to access a broad range of networks, cloud providers, and carriers available across Digital Realty's Los Angeles campus.

“This development reflects our continued focus on expanding Digital Realty's role in supporting global connectivity,” said Andy Power, President and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Realty.“By bringing together subsea landing infrastructure with our existing interconnection and data center platform, we are strengthening the intercontinental connectivity available across our Los Angeles campus and providing our customers with a more seamless and scalable environment for connecting across regions.”

“Assured Communications is supporting the design, engineering and construction of the project, drawing on its experience in subsea cable systems and landing infrastructure development. Projects like this are reshaping how global infrastructure is deployed and connected. We're excited to help bring a new subsea cable landing station to Los Angeles to further strengthen connectivity between Asia Pacific and North America,” said Joel Ogren, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Assured Communications.

The project is currently in development and is expected to begin supporting cables in 2028. Once complete, the CLS is expected to provide critical infrastructure to support subsea cables landing in Los Angeles, giving carriers, cloud providers, and content platforms additional routes and greater flexibility to connect between Asia Pacific and North America.

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About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related the company's development plans, subsea infrastructure and expected benefits, the company's partnership with Assured Communications, growth in digital transformation and demand, company strategy and customer demand. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, please see the company's reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.