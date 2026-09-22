Viral Video: Bihar Government School Building Vanishes! (WATCH)

A government school in Bihar's Aurai area has become the centre of online attention after a video claimed that the entire school building had disappeared from its original location. The footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, reportedly shows an empty stretch of land with only a toilet structure left standing.

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According to local reports, the school building was expected to occupy the site, but residents were left surprised after finding no trace of the main structure. The unusual scene has prompted questions about how a public building could reportedly disappear without the matter immediately coming to the attention of authorities. Visuals from the location show locals examining the vacant site while reporters attempt to understand the circumstances surrounding the missing structure. The incident has since triggered a wave of reactions online, with users questioning the condition of government infrastructure and the monitoring of public assets.

Several viewers have also called for officials to investigate the matter and establish whether the building was demolished, relocated, or removed under any authorised process. At present, details surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the claims circulating online have not been independently verified. The video continues to attract attention, with the unusual case sparking debate over accountability and the upkeep of public facilities in Bihar.