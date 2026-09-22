INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Rent The Runway, Inc.- RENT

The investigation concerns whether Rent the Runway and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 11, 2026, Rent the Runway reported its financial results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. Among other items, the Company reported a 3.8% year-over-year decline in active subscribers. Rent the Runway also issued disappointing third-quarter guidance (revenue of $87 million to $90 million and a negative adjusted EBITDA margin of 3%–6%), announced a dilutive $15 million rights offering and $10 million term loan for liquidity, and paused key growth initiatives.

On this news, Rent the Runway's stock price fell $0.37 per share, or 13.12%, to close at $2.45 per share on September 11, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980