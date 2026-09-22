For Women's Small Business Month, The Dames Introduces Limited Day Passes For 5Th Annual Funference

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New day-pass offers flexibility for women entrepreneurs to experience the Denver conference focused on collaboration and sustainable business growth.

- Meghann Conter, Founder & CEO, The Dames

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Women own more businesses than ever, but that growth has not erased the revenue gap. According to Forbes, women now own 40.6% of U.S. businesses, yet women-owned businesses account for just 4.6% of total U.S. business revenue. In recognition of Women's Small Business Month this October, The Dames is bringing together growth-focused women entrepreneurs at its fifth annual FunFerence, Oct. 7–10 in Denver, while introducing a limited number of single-day passes to offer more flexibility for women who may not be able to attend the full conference.



Founded by multi-entrepreneur Meghann Conter, The Dames is designed specifically for women building six-, seven- and eight-figure businesses, including the top estimated 12% of women-owned US-based businesses earning $100,000 or more in annual revenue. More women start businesses every year, which is important, however, many recent reports show that it is out of necessity after being let go from corporate jobs. According to the 2026 Wells Fargo Impact of Women-Owned Businesses report, women-owned businesses generate an average of $179,000 per year but typical revenues of the majority of women-owned businesses is $35,000. This makes it incredibly difficult for women business owners, who are impact and mission-driven, to achieve their missions, or afford to hire support staff. It translates to long hours, and an easier chance of encountering burnout or overwhelm for women business owners.

“Women who learn to sustainably grow their businesses in ways that align with their nervous system, goals, desired level of impact, and in collaboration with community, and have made it to the top 2-12% are hiring teams, moving measurable amounts of money in their communities, and changing what running a business looks like for the better,“ said Meghann Conter, Founder & CEO, The Dames.“This is made easier when they participate in an ecosystem that helps them grow sustainably, without burning out.”

Through its community and flagship FunFerence event, The Dames focuses on helping women move beyond simply starting businesses to scaling companies that create jobs, generate economic impact and grow without sacrificing their health and well-being. Taking place Oct. 7–10 at the Limelight Hotel Denver, FunFerence will bring together approximately 125 women entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the country for an experience centered on co-creation, strategic partnerships, referrals and meaningful connection rather than transactional networking.

For Dames member Kim Russo, Founder and CEO of On Brand Designs, those in-person connections have had a measurable business impact. She reports a return of more than 2,000% on her Dames membership in each of the last four years. "Making time to attend conferences with the groups I'm part of has transformed me in ways I never could have imagined, both personally and professionally," said Russo. "There's just something about being face to face and having time to really connect with women I wouldn't have met otherwise. Those connections have led to clients, referrals, collaborations, and so many friendships. The confidence I've gained from that is priceless."

Conter's approach is informed by her own experience building businesses while confronting and transforming overwork, burnout, and her relationship with alcohol, ultimately choosing sobriety and rethinking what sustainable success looked like in her own life.

“My own path showed me that we can only grow professionally as much as we're willing to grow personally,” Conter said.“Our community is about removing the shame around asking for (and receiving) help, and giving women a place where they can be honest about what they need, and want, in order to thrive. When women stop believing they have to do everything alone, they can build stronger businesses without sacrificing themselves in the process.”

That philosophy will also be at the center of Conter's FunFerence talk, which will explore why successful women often struggle to ask for and receive help, how trusted communities can accelerate growth, and how entrepreneurs can build businesses without defaulting to burnout and self-sacrifice.

To make FunFerence more accessible to women who may not be able to commit to the full event, The Dames is introducing a limited number of single-day passes for $797. Guest attendees can choose either Oct. 8 or Oct. 9, giving them the opportunity to experience a full day of learning, networking and collaboration. For those looking for the complete FunFerence experience, guest full-conference registration is $1,597 and includes programming from Oct. 8–10. Day-pass attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with six-, seven- and eight-figure women entrepreneurs and experience The Dames' approach to strategic partnerships, referrals and co-creation firsthand.

Registration for both full-conference and single-day passes is available at

About FunFerence

FunFerence is the flagship annual conference of The Dames, bringing together growth-minded women leaders for three days of strategy, connection and personal and professional development. Held annually since 2022, FunFerence is designed for women running mid-six-figure to seven-figure businesses and combines business education, leadership development and opportunities to build meaningful relationships and collaborations. For more information, visit

About The Dames®

The Dames® is a business accelerator and community dedicated to the professional and personal growth of women running and leading six-, seven-, and eight-figure businesses. Founded in 2015 by Meghann Conter, named one of 2024's Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and host of the 6 to 7-Figure Women Podcast, The Dames supports women leaders as they scale their businesses while building meaningful relationships and sustainable success. With 300+ members and chapters across the U.S., as well as a virtual community spanning the globe, The Dames offers curated events, strategic connections, mastermind-style“think tank circles” and opportunities for collaboration and referrals. The organization has been featured in Forbes, Psychology Today and the Evening Leader for its approach to supporting women in business. For more information, visit .

Rebecca Cooper

ShuBu Creative Group

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For Women's Small Business Month, The Dames Introduces Limited Day Passes for 5th Annual FunFerence News Provided By ShuBu Creative September 22, 2026, 21:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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