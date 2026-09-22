Sati Harickdeo Announces Preschool Readiness, A Practical Guide For Families And Educators

Preschool Readiness by Sati Harickdeo offers practical guidance for parents, teachers, and caregivers preparing young children for preschool and the transition between home and school.

Sati Harickdeo, author and early childhood educator, draws on years of experience working with young children and her experience as a mother to help families prepare for preschool.

A warm, practical resource helps parents, teachers, and caregivers prepare young children for the transition into preschool.

LYNDHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author and early childhood educator Sati Harickdeo announces the release of Preschool Readiness: Helping Children Transition Successfully into Preschool and Between Home and School. The book is now available on Amazon.Starting preschool can bring excitement, uncertainty, and separation anxiety for both children and parents. Harickdeo offers practical ways to make this important change feel more manageable.Drawing on decades of experience with young children, the book covers routines, independence skills, classroom preparation, drop-off, comfort items, communication, and separation anxiety.Harickdeo also shares the story of her daughter, Alana, throughout the book. Their experiences show how patience, preparation, and consistent reassurance can help children become more comfortable with school.A central message throughout Preschool Readiness is,“Mommy always comes back.” Harickdeo uses this simple promise to show how predictable goodbyes and dependable routines can build trust.The book also introduces everyday ways to prepare children for preschool, including library visits, pretend school, familiar songs, school shopping, visual routines, and simple independence activities.Parents are not the only intended readers. Teachers and caregivers can also use the book's classroom-tested ideas to support children and strengthen communication between home and school.Harickdeo recognizes that every child adjusts at a different pace. Her approach encourages adults to offer patience and appropriate support rather than expect every child to respond in the same way.Preschool Readiness combines Harickdeo's professional experience with her perspective as a mother. The result is a practical resource families and educators can return to throughout the preschool transition.About Sati HarickdeoSati Harickdeo worked as a nanny in Manhattan for sixteen years before earning a Master's Degree in early childhood education. She has taught two-, three-, and four-year-old children in preschool and daycare settings.Her experiences as both an educator and a mother shaped Preschool Readiness. Her daughter, Alana, inspired the book and appears throughout its pages.About the BrandBook Writing House supports authors with professional writing, editing, publishing, and creative development services, helping them prepare their books for publication and reach readers.Media Contact

Sati Harickdeo

Preschool Readiness

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Sati Harickdeo Announces Preschool Readiness, a Practical Guide for Families and Educators News Provided By Globalsoftsol LLC September 22, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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