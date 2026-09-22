ANI Foundation Announces Midnight In Paris Gala In Atlanta

Midnight in Paris - Charity Event - Fall 2026

ANI Foundation presents Midnight in Paris, a benefit gala in Atlanta supporting neurological patient care. Reserve tickets or sponsor the evening

- Roy A. Rangel, Executive Director of ANI Foundation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Proceeds from the Illuminating the Mind evening will help Georgia patients afford neurological care

ANI Foundation, the philanthropic and community outreach division of the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute, proudly presents Midnight in Paris, a benefit gala supporting access to neurological care for patients across Georgia.

The gala is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta. Guests are invited to an immersive evening inspired by the romance and allure of Paris, built around a program moment the Foundation calls Illuminating the Mind.

Funds raised support the Patient Financial Assistance Program at the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute, which helps people living with multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and other neurological disorders overcome financial barriers to treatment, medications, transportation, and specialized care.

"Neurological conditions impact millions of individuals and families every year," said Roy A. Rangel, Executive Director of ANI Foundation. "Midnight in Paris is an opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate progress, and help ensure that more patients have access to the support they need throughout their journey."

Sponsorship Levels Named for the Landmarks of Paris

Seven sponsorship levels are available to corporate partners, healthcare organizations, and individual donors. Recognition benefits vary by sponsorship level. Every level receives parting gifts from The Paris Collection, and levels from $10,000 up include access to the Physicians VIP Reception, which is exclusive to healthcare and pharma partners.

- The Eiffel Tower, $50,000, title sponsor: Exclusive naming rights, two premier tables of ten with placement nearest the stage, personalized table decor, a branded champagne station named for the sponsor, and the opportunity to deliver welcome remarks during the Illuminating the Mind program moment.

- The Louvre, $30,000, premier sponsor: Twelve VIP tickets with reserved seating, a half-page program ad, verbal recognition from the stage, and a social media spotlight before and after the event.

- Notre Dame, $25,000, gold sponsor: Ten VIP tickets with reserved seating, a quarter-page program ad, and logo placement on signage, printed materials, and the event website.

- Champs-Elysees, $15,000, silver sponsor: Eight tickets with reserved seating, logo placement on signage, printed materials, and the event website, plus social media recognition.

- The Seine, $10,000, bronze sponsor: Six event tickets, a name listing in the event program, and a logo on retractable signage.

- Champagne de France, $5,000, friend of the gala: Four event tickets and a name or logo on retractable signage.

- Midnight Circle, $2,500, patron: Two event tickets and a name or logo on retractable signage.

Why the Gala Matters to Georgia Patients

Patients treated at the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute often need care that spans decades, including infusion therapy at the Institute's Atlanta and Villa Rica centers and imaging performed in house.

Chronic neurological conditions require years of medication and specialist visits, and cost is one of the most common reasons patients postpone that care. Assistance from the Foundation helps keep treatment continuous when a diagnosis strains a family's budget.

Availability and Next Steps

Guests can purchase tickets online, and supporters can reserve a sponsorship. Full event details are posted on the Midnight in Paris event page.

About ANI Foundation

ANI Foundation is the philanthropic and community outreach division of the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit neurology practice in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2001, the Institute provides specialized care for multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and Alzheimer's disease. Through fundraising, education, research support, and community programs, the Foundation helps advance the Institute's mission of expanding access to specialized neurological care across Georgia.

Roy A. Rangel

ANI Foundation

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ANI Foundation Announces Midnight in Paris Gala in Atlanta News Provided By Hughes Media September 22, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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