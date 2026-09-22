Kushner, Witkoff Part Of US Team That Met Iran Deal Mediators: Trump

'Very good meeting' on Iran deal

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were part of the US team that met with mediators involved in talks on a deal with Iran. He said the meeting had lasted for three hours and described it as a "very good meeting." Speaking during his bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said, "The meeting went very well. It ended an hour ago. It was a meeting that lasted for three hours...It was a very good meeting..."

"I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it... In one case, it's obliteration and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country,” he further said.

Trump mulls diesel export ban

Further, Trump suggested that his administration was considering a temporary ban on diesel exports when asked about Republican senators calling for the US to stop exporting diesel to allies. "I've said, let's not send out the diesel. We make a lot of diesel. It could have a little bit of an effect on regular automobile gasoline...I've called for it within my people. I've been talking about it," Trump said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration was examining the feasibility of such a ban. "We're examining that, whether it's feasible in terms of the overall refining capacity and whether a full or a partial ban would work," Bessent said.

'Great meeting' with Xi Jinping expected

On Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day official state visit to the United States, Trump said he expected the meeting to be significant and highlighted his relationship with the Chinese leader. "That's going to be a great meeting...We have a very good relationship. He likes China, I like the U.S...That's the way it is. It's a big deal tomorrow night...Everybody wants to be there," Trump said.

Shield of the Americas alliance

Speaking at the second meeting of the Shield of the Americas, Trump said Witkoff and Kushner had met with mediators on the Iran deal. Trump also said he was "thrilled" to attend the second meeting of the Shield of the Americas, describing the alliance as significant for economic and national security in the Western Hemisphere. "Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with the mediators on the Iran deal. The mediators were here...A lot of things are working out very well," Trump said.

"The Shield of the Americas is a big deal...This is the largest and most powerful alliance for economic and national security ever to convene in the Western Hemisphere," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)