INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Rackspace Technology, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines RXT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rackspace Technology, Inc. (“Rackspace” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RXT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Rackspace and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 28, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Rackspace securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On July 9, 2026, Rackspace published second quarter 2026 financial results and“a strategic and financial update on its transition to becoming the operator of the full enterprise AI stack.” The Company revealed that its AI investments would require a significant re-prioritization of resources and, as a result, reduced its full year 2026 revenue guidance by $150 million. The Company also cut its full year 2026 Private Cloud revenue outlook by $25 million. Finally, the Company explained that“[l]ower near-term margins reflect upfront growth investment and restructuring, ahead of AI revenue ramping.”

On this news, Rackspace's stock price fell $2.21 per share, or 33.6%, to close at $4.37 per share on July 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

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