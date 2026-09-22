Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Celsius Holdings, Inc. And Certain Officers CELH

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Celsius securities during the Class Period, you have until November 3, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at . To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Celsius develops, processes, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes products including energy drinks.

On April 1, 2025, Celsius closed the acquisition of Alani Nutrition LLC ("Alani Nu"), a maker of highly caffeinated energy drinks (described in greater detail below), for a net purchase price of $1.65 billion, comprised of cash and stock.

At all relevant times, Defendants represented that their products, including specifically Alani Nu drinks, were safe and healthy. For example, as of the time this Complaint was filed, Alani Nu's website continues to represent that "we use ingredients you can feel good about without compromising taste."

However, in contrast to Defendants' representations, Alani Nu drinks present serious risks due to the amount of caffeine they contain. A single 12-ounce Alani Nu drink contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, more than other popular energy drinks and more than twice the 100-milligram daily limit of caffeine recommended for teenagers and children aged 12 to 17, according to leading bodies of pediatricians and adolescent psychiatrists. The Center for Disease Control has stated that consumption of energy drinks in this age range can lead to cardiovascular issues ranging from irregular heartbeat to heart failure.

Alani Nu drinks have previously been the subject of regulatory action. In August of 2023, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency warned Canadians "[d]o not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute" Alani Nu energy drinks, stating that the drinks "are being recalled from the marketplace due to various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements." Specifically, Alani Nu's caffeine content exceeded Canada's legal limit of 180 milligrams for a single-serving energy drink.

Despite the risks that Alani Nu drinks present to consumers under the age of 18, Defendants at all relevant times have marketed these drinks to such consumers despite asserting their purported commitment not to do so. Alani Nu drinks are packaged in dynamic, bright colors, and Alani Nu actively recruits college students to join the "Alani Ambassadors" program and market Alani Nu products using their profiles on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. As of the filing of this Complaint, the Alani Nu website even concedes that Defendants work with individuals whose social media audiences are comprised up to 25% of individuals under the age of 18.

While the labels on Alani Nu energy drinks state the amount of caffeine one can contains and generally state that they are "not recommended for consumption by children", they contain no similar cautionary language with respect to teenagers.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants' products failed to adequately disclose the cardiac risks of consuming Alani Nu products; (ii) by marketing Alani Nu drinks to consumers under the age of 18, the Company was marketing its products to individuals who were particularly susceptible to known health risks posed by those products; (iii) the foregoing created a non-speculative risk that Alani Nu consumers would suffer potentially fatal adverse health events; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company's business and reputation; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on April 9, 2026, when NBC News and local news outlet MyRGV (Rio Grande Valley) reported that the family of 17-year old Texas cheerleader Larissa Rodriguez had filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Hidalgo County District Court against Glazer's Beer and Beverage, LLC ("Glazer's") and Glazer's Beer and Beverage of Texas, LLC, two distributors of Alani Nu. The family alleged that Rodriguez died from an enlarged heart caused by drinking Alani Nu energy drinks and that the drinks "had inadequate warnings about the serious cardiac risks" of drinking Alani Nu. According to NBC News, Celsius stated in response, inter alia, "our policy is not to market or sample to anyone under 18".

On this news, Celsius's stock price fell $1.52 per share, or 4.18%, to close at $34.86 on April 10, 2026.

Then, on June 4, 2026, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ("Paxton") announced an investigation into Celsius over concerns that its high-caffeine energy drinks are being marketed to children and teens. Per Attorney General Paxton's announcement, the investigation will specifically examine whether Celsius and its Alani Nu subsidiary had violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by misrepresenting the safety of their products.

On news of the investigation, Celsius's stock price fell $2.26 per share, or 7.53%, to close at $27.75 per share on June 4, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980