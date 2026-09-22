Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fluence Energy, Inc. On Behalf Of Fluence Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Fluence and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:FLNC) on behalf of Fluence stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fluence has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On September 17, 2026, Fluence announced a mid-quarter guidance update, revealing that, among other things, the Company was cutting its full year revenue guide by approximately $0.5 billion, to $2.4 billion at the midpoint. The Company also dramatically cut its full year EBITDA guide from negative $10 million, to negative $200 million. The Company attributed the revision to ongoing“delays in the ramp-up of our contract manufacturing facility in Houston."

On this news Fluence stock fell $1.39 or 15.36%, to close at $7.66 on September 17, 2026, thereby injuring investors.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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