INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Nuscale Power Corporation - SMR

The investigation concerns whether NuScale and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 11, 2026, UBS downgraded NuScale from“Neutral” to“Sell” and lowered its price target from $10 to $6. UBS analyst Jon Windham opined that NuScale is rapidly losing its“first-mover” advantage in small modular reactor (SMR) technology to faster-moving competitors. UBS also flagged a lengthy five-year build timeline, a critical lack of firm customer commitments, and projected a massive $700 million in negative free cash flow between 2026 and 2028. The report also described stagnating progress regarding NuScale's key RoPower project in Romania and its partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

On this news, NuScale's stock price fell $1.60 per share, or 15.67%, to close at $8.61 per share on September 11, 2026.

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