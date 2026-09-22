Hyagen Medical Participates In Pepmed 2026 To Discuss Regulatory Clarity In Stem Cell Therapy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hyagen Medical founder Chuck Meeker, Ph.D., Esq., joins regenerative medicine leaders in Washington to examine how classification, regulatory clarity and responsible communication could shape the future of the field in the United States

Lehi, UT, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyagen Medical announced that founder and president Chuck Meeker, Ph.D., Esq., participated in the PepMed 2026 Regenerative Health World Congress in Washington, joining regenerative medicine leaders for a discussion on regulatory clarity, responsible communication, and the future of stem cell therapy in the United States.

The event included the panel,“Beyond the Headlines: Can America Become the Stem Cell Capital of the World?” which examined whether America can become the stem cell therapy capital of the world and what role classification, domestic access, and regulatory understanding may play in that discussion.

Hyagen Medical said its participation reflected the company's focus on product understanding, regulatory education, clinician training, responsible marketing, patient communication, and clinical implementation in regenerative medicine.

“Regenerative medicine does not need bigger promises. It needs greater clarity,” Meeker said in commentary published ahead of the Congress.

Meeker joined Jimmy St. Louis of Agentis, Dominik Duscher, M.D., Ph.D., of MuseCell Innovations, and Brigham Buhler of Ways2Well and ReviveRx for the PepMed panel,“Beyond the Headlines: Can America Become the Stem Cell Capital of the World?” Travis Smith, D.O., FACEP, of HHS/OASH moderated the discussion.

The panel brought perspectives spanning science, clinical practice, health care entrepreneurship, patient access, domestic innovation, and regulatory understanding into the same conversation. PepMed framed the session around regulatory clarity, domestic access, and what happens if patients continue leaving the United States for care.

For Hyagen, that intersection was precisely the point.

Before clinicians communicate about regenerative products, Meeker has consistently argued they first need to understand what they are working with: what the product is, how it was processed, how it is classified, its intended use, and which regulatory framework applies.

Those distinctions matter because“stem cells” can function as a broad public-facing term for products and approaches that may differ in composition, processing, intended use, and regulatory status. Classification can affect what happens downstream - from processing and distribution to clinician education, patient communication, and responsible marketing.

Clarity before clinical application

Patients want information and access. Clinicians need understandable rules. Scientists and entrepreneurs continue advancing new technologies. Companies are deciding where to manufacture, invest, and build. At the same time, regulators, policymakers, and journalists are being asked to make sense of an increasingly complex field.

Hyagen's compliance-first philosophy starts with a straightforward idea: Clinicians should understand the products they work with and the regulatory responsibilities surrounding them before communicating and administering those products to patients.

That approach is central to Hyagen Medical's work with regenerative medicine practices through product understanding, regulatory education, clinician training, responsible marketing, patient communication, and clinical implementation.

For Hyagen, the significance of the Washington conversation is not an argument for less oversight. It is an argument for greater clarity and understanding of the oversight that applies and continued examination of regulatory pathways responsible participants can understand and follow.

A U.S. opportunity

The United States has scientific expertise, experienced clinicians, research institutions, health care entrepreneurs, manufacturing capability, and regulatory infrastructure. Greater clarity around terminology, classification, processing, intended use, applicable regulatory pathways, and responsible communication can help connect those strengths.

It can help clinicians make better-informed decisions, give patients more context for evaluating what they are offered, and help responsible companies understand the environment in which they are expected to operate. It can also help journalists and policymakers distinguish scientific evidence and regulatory status from promotional claims.

For Meeker, the Washington discussion reinforced why Hyagen has made education, transparency, and compliance central to its role in regenerative medicine.

“The future of regenerative medicine won't be determined by who makes the biggest claims,” Meeker has said.“It will be determined by who commits to the highest standards.”

PepMed did not resolve every question facing regenerative medicine, nor did every participant approach those questions from the same perspective. Instead, the Congress put scientists, clinicians, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders in the same room to examine questions increasingly affecting all of them.

What do we mean when we say“stem cells”? How should different products be understood and classified? What do clinicians need to know before communicating with patients? And what will it take to support responsible regenerative medicine innovation, investment, and expertise in the United States?

For Hyagen Medical, those are conversations worth continuing - and Washington offered reason for optimism that they are increasingly happening in the right rooms.

About Hyagen Medical

Hyagen Medical is a regenerative medicine company focused on advancing regulatory clarity, responsible education, and compliance across the human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/P) landscape. Hyagen works with clinicians and industry partners to support greater understanding of product classification, applicable regulatory pathways, quality standards, and responsible communication. Through education, training, and industry collaboration, Hyagen is committed to helping build a more transparent and responsibly informed regenerative medicine marketplace while supporting patient protection and responsible innovation in the United States.

Learn more at HyagenMedical.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Carrie Hill

Director, Public Relations and Business Development

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757.621.9319

Press Inquiries

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Hyagen Medical

Lehi, Utah 84043

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: