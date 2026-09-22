Stayker Launches 1Stay: AI Hotel Booking Connector For Claude Users

1Stay hotels, an AI-native hotel booking connector now available in Claude.

The 1Stay Hotels connector is live in the Anthropic connector directory, enabling Claude users to search live availability and book direct with the hotel.

- Amy Barker, CEO & FounderCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stayker today announced that 1Stay Hotels, its AI-native hotel booking connector, is live in the Anthropic connector directory, making real hotel reservations available to Claude users in plain conversation.Travelers connect the 1Stay Hotels connector once, then ask in their own words - a city, dates, what matters to them. 1Stay Hotels searches live availability and completes the reservation, securely and direct with the hotel, with confirmation delivered."The industry keeps saying booking is the part AI can't do. I heard it again on a podcast earlier this month. We'd already solved it - securely, direct with the hotel and a real confirmation number. Today it's live in Claude," said Amy Barker, founder and CEO of Stayker."Nobody's handing a credit card to an AI agent yet - and they shouldn't have to," Barker added. "AI is great at the searching: hundreds of hotels narrowed to the right one in seconds. We built 1Stay so the agent does that work and the traveler stays in the loop where it matters - approving the room and the payment through a secure checkout outside the chat."The travel industry has spent the year debating who owns the traveler when an AI assistant makes the booking - a question being argued this week at industry conferences by the largest online travel companies and hotel groups. 1Stay Hotels answers it differently: the reservation goes direct to the hotel, and so does the payment - the closest thing to a direct booking available in AI today.For hotels, there is nothing to do: no signup, no integration, nothing to install. Properties are bookable through 1Stay today, with reservations arriving through the channels properties already work with - no new process, no new system.The launch comes as AI assistants become the front door to travel planning - and as the industry debates whether AI can complete a booking at all. The connector is available at claude/directory/1stay.About StaykerStayker develops booking technology that brings hotels directly to their customers - live inventory, group solutions, and now AI. For over 20 years its founders have powered reservations for everything from major sporting events to wedding chapels; today, 1Stay - live at 1stay and inside Claude - makes hotels bookable by AI assistants. The transaction is the first layer: next comes giving hotels control over how they show up when AI recommends them.Stayker, founded in 2019, is IATA-accredited and based in Charlotte, N.C.Anthropic and Claude are trademarks of Anthropic PBC. 1Stay Hotels is an independent connector listed in the Anthropic connector directory and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Anthropic.

Lindsey Campbell

STAYKER

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stayker Launches 1Stay: AI Hotel Booking Connector for Claude Users News Provided By Stayker September 22, 2026, 21:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.