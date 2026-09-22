Las Vegas Film Festival To Underwrite 2,000 Film Entry Fees As Part Of 2027 Return

Official poster for the Las Vegas Film FestivalSM, January 14-21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms in Las Vegas.

2027 Las Vegas Film Festival

Stories from Las Vegas, scheduled to premiere at the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival.

The Las Vegas Film Festival sponsors will underwrite entry fees for the first 2,000 films submitted through FilmFreeway and Festhome for its 2027 return.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its return to Las Vegas in 2027, the Las Vegas Film Festival announced today that it will fully underwrite film entry fees for the first 2,000 films submitted for consideration through the festival's official entry platforms, FilmFreeway and Festhome, giving filmmakers the opportunity to submit their work at no cost.The initiative is part of the festival's effort to build an accessible, filmmaker-focused international cinema event during its first year back. The festival will also issue full refunds to filmmakers who submitted and paid prior to today's announcement.The return-year initiative is being supported by a combination of local, regional and national sponsors, along with the festival's distribution partners.“Great films can come from anywhere, and as we bring the Las Vegas Film Festival back, we want to open the doors as widely as possible to filmmakers around the world,” said Louie Comella, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Film Festival.“With the support of local, regional and national sponsors, along with our distribution partners, we're underwriting the first 2,000 submissions so filmmakers can show us what they've created without the submission fee being the barrier.”“There are extraordinary independent films being made all over the world that deserve an audience,” said Tom Ingram, Festival Director.“Removing the submission fee during our return year gives us a unique opportunity to discover filmmakers and breakthrough films we might otherwise never see.”All films submitted through the initiative will receive consideration by the festival's programming team, but free submission does not guarantee selection. Programming and selection criteria remain the same for every film.Free submissions are open effective immediately through the festival's official entry platforms, FilmFreeway and Festhome. The return-year initiative is limited to the first 2,000 submissions, and filmmakers are encouraged to submit before the allocation is exhausted.To submit a film or learn more about the event, visit LasVegasFilmFestival. Filmmakers, podcasters, and digital creators can also submit projects for the 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival directly through FilmFreeway and Festhome.Release SummaryAs part of its 2027 return, the Las Vegas Film Festival sponsors will underwrite fees for the first 2,000 film submissions and refund filmmakers who previously paid.About the Las Vegas Film FestivalThe Las Vegas Film Festival is an international cinema event from the entertainment capital of the world. The Festival showcases independent, contemporary, and international cinema, bringing together filmmakers, audiences, and industry professionals through screenings, premieres, filmmaker appearances, panel discussions, special events, and awards. The 2027 Las Vegas Film Festival takes place January 14–21, 2027, at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Casino Resort and venues throughout Las Vegas.###

Louie Comella - Executive Director

Las Vegas Film Festival

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Las Vegas Film Festival to Underwrite 2,000 Film Entry Fees as Part of 2027 Return News Provided By Las Vegas Film Festival September 22, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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