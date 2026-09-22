Gbank Financial Holdings Inc. Highlights Strategic Updates Included In Investor Presentation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: GBFH), the parent company for GBank (the "Bank"), today announced the availability of its investor presentation, which was used in connection with the Raymond James 2026 U.S. Bank and Banking on Tech Conferences. The presentation provides updated information regarding the Company's SBA lending business, Gaming FinTech and BankCard Services operations, as well as market analytics related to those businesses. The presentation also includes an overview of the Company's business, financial performance, strategic priorities and outlook.

The presentation, which was previously furnished with the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 9, 2026, is available on the Company's website at

“We are pleased to provide investors with an updated overview of GBank Financial Holding Company and GBank, including our recent performance, strategic priorities, and additional information regarding the strength of our SBA lending platform and the continued development of our Gaming FinTech and BankCard Services businesses,” said Ed Nigro, Chief Executive Officer of GBank Financial Holdings.“We remain focused on serving our customers, executing against our strategic priorities and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

The investor presentation is intended to provide additional information about the Company and should be read together with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“GBFH.” Our national payment and Gaming FinTech business lines serve gaming clients across the U.S. and feature the GBank Visa Signature® Card-a tailored product for the gaming and sports entertainment markets. The Bank is also a top national SBA lender, now operating across 40 states. Through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, GBank, we operate two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada to provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Please visit for more information.



Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at /news-events/press-releases ). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

For Further Information, Contact:

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Edward M. Nigro

Chairman and CEO

702-851-4200

enigro@g.bank

Source: GBank Financial Holdings Inc.