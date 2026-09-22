Cyberq Group Announced As Official Sponsor For Cyberverse Day At Birmingham Tech Week 2026

Global CREST and ISO 27k certified CyberQ Group sponsors Cyberverse alongside hosting an exclusive series of interactive cyber fringe events.

- Chris Woods Founder / CEOBIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CyberQ Group, an award-winning global cybersecurity provider, CREST-accredited organisation, and ISO 27001 certified leader in AI-driven SOC services and strategic cyber consultancy, has officially announced its sponsorship of Cyberverse Day at Birmingham Tech Week 2026-the UK's largest regional technology festival.Taking place from 19th to 23rd October 2026 under the theme "Fast Forward," Birmingham Tech Week brings together thousands of leaders, innovators, and investors worldwide.As primary sponsor for Birmingham Tech Week and Cyberverse on Tuesday, 20th October at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham, CyberQ Group will lead discussions on navigating complex threats using AI-enabled defence, proactive risk mitigation, and 24/7 security monitoring.Pioneering AI Defence and Digital TrustWith cyber threats evolving at machine speed, Cyberverse focuses on enterprise resilience, post-quantum security, and digital sovereignty. CyberQ Group's sponsorship highlights its commitment to driving cyber resilience across the West Midlands and internationally."We are thrilled to sponsor Cyberverse Day at Birmingham Tech Week 2026," said Chris Woods, CEO at CyberQ Group. "As technology accelerates, cybersecurity must be a foundational growth enabler. Holding CREST and ISO 27001 certifications, CyberQ Group is committed to the highest global standards. Birmingham Tech Week provides the ideal platform to collaborate with regional and international leaders, share actionable threat intelligence, and empower businesses to stay ahead of modern cyber adversaries."Championing Regional Talent: Soft Launch of West Midlands Cyber & Tech Veterans CICIn a major step toward addressing skills shortages and strengthening local defense capability, CyberQ Group is also highlighting the soft launch of the West Midlands Cyber & Tech Veterans CIC ahead of its full Ecosystem Hard Launch at Birmingham Tech Week 2026.Founded by Royal Signals Veteran Ryan Jones (CEO & Statutory Director), the West Midlands Cyber & Tech Veterans CIC is an asset-locked Community Interest Company establishing the region's 'Digital Army'. Operating as a neutral, vendor-agnostic layer, the CIC creates free, zero-commission pathways for military veterans, service leavers, and active reservists into local cyber and IT roles, while convening employers, supply chains, and sponsors.The CIC delivers:- Free Talent Pathways: Direct intake for ex-military across cleared (SC/DV), lapsed, and non-cleared routes.- Neutral Convening Engine: A collaborative space where SMEs, MSPs, and defense primes aggregate capabilities to solve skills shortages.- Framework Readiness & Consortia Bidding: Guidance on MoD standards, Cyber Essentials Plus, and compliant pathways for regional firms to pool security clearances to win public sector tenders.- PPN 06/20 Social Value Alignment: Non-commission B2B retainers pointing to real regional veteran integration.The initiative is guided by an expert non-statutory Steering Board:- Claire Mironik – Diversity & Inclusion- Chris Woods – Cyber & Technical Validation- Joel Hughes – Veteran Transition & Resettlement- Marc Avery (FCIIS) – Regional Defence / Supply ChainRegional employers and partners can register as Founding Allies at .Beyond taking center stage at Cyberverse Day, CyberQ Group is driving the conversation forward all week long by hosting an exclusive series of hands-on Fringe Events at Alpha Tower (21st Floor) Birmingham. Designed for technology leaders, security practitioners, and enterprise decision-makers, these interactive sessions are co-hosted alongside industry-leading partners including Microsoft, Target Integration, RocketGX, Drop Table, and Maor Compliance. Spanning critical operational themes-from identity security and OT/IoT risk to technical debt remediation and Zero Trust architecture-these curated masterclasses deliver actionable threat intelligence, practical frameworks, and peer-to-peer collaboration to help regional businesses solve their toughest security challenges.Details Below:- From Principle to Practice: Executing Zero TrustCo-Hosts: Microsoft & CyberQ GroupMon 19th Oct | 1:00 PM – 2:30 PMA practical walkthrough on deploying identity-first security and continuous verification using enterprise tooling.- Digital Factory, Real Risk – Where Digital Transformation Meets Cyber SecurityCo-Hosts: Target Integration & CyberQ GroupMon 19th Oct | 3:00 PM – 4:30 PMUnpacking friction between rapid industrial digital transformation and legacy operational risk in OT environments.- Technical Debt: Where is Mine & How Can I Address It?Co-Hosts: RocketGX & CyberQ GroupWed 21st Oct | 10:30 AM – 12:00 PMHow to audit, quantify, and prioritise technical debt, turning architectural drag into a modernised roadmap.- "They Don't Hack In, They Log In" – The Front Door ProblemCo-Hosts: Drop Table & CyberQ GroupThu 22nd Oct | 10:00 AM – 11:30 AMExploring identity-based attack paths, compromised access risks, and perimeter defence strategies.- Four Pillars for Meaningful, Conformant Information Security ManagementCo-Hosts: Maor Compliance & CyberQ GroupThu 22nd Oct | 2:00 PM – 3:30 PMAligning enterprise operations around four practical pillars of global compliance.About CyberQ GroupEstablished in 2016, CyberQ Group is an award-winning, CREST-accredited, and ISO 27001 certified global cybersecurity services provider and pioneer in AI-driven threat intelligence. Delivering proactive resilience through 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOCaaS) protection, digital risk assessments, penetration testing, and strategic compliance consulting, CyberQ Group transforms security from a cost centre into a strategic business enabler.As a truly global operation, CyberQ Group protects mid-market enterprises, critical national infrastructure, and multinational corporations across the UK, EMEA, Americas, and APAC regions. The firm's elite technical teams deliver end-to-end security posture protection, spanning advanced SOC monitoring, threat hunting, and proactive incident response. CyberQ Group is particularly renowned for its deep expertise in Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) security, conducting specialized OT/IoT penetration testing, hardware hacking, and SCADA safety assessments that uncover physical and digital vulnerabilities before adversaries can exploit them.Recognised consistently for innovation and technical excellence, CyberQ Group has earned widespread industry acclaim, securing major accolades including Cyber Security Company of the Year, Tech Company of the Year. With a relentless focus on research-led intelligence, global coverage, and defense-grade engineering, CyberQ Group continues to empower organisations worldwide to innovate fearlessly against modern cyber threats.For more information about CyberQ Group and their presence at Birmingham Tech Week 2026, visit or explore the West Midlands Cyber & Tech Veterans CIC portal at .

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CyberQ Group Announced as Official Sponsor for Cyberverse Day at Birmingham Tech Week 2026 News Provided By CyberQ Group September 22, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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