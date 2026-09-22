Indiana Pacers Star Guard Haliburton Visits Young Organ Transplant Recipients At Indianapolis Hospital

Indiana Pacers guard and 2-time NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton interacts with children whose lives were saved through organ donation on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis USA.

Indiana Pacers guard and 2-time NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton visits children whose lives were saved through organ donation Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis USA.

2-time NBA All-Star continues platform to encourage fans to consider becoming lifesaving organ donors, save lives

- Tyrese HaliburtonINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Their names were Jackson, 6, and Chloe, 7. Kayson, 11. Madelyn, 13, and Max, 15. All patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis. And all recovering from lifesaving kidney transplants.The five were visited this week by Indiana Pacers star guard and two-time NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton with wife Jade. Haliburton's visit, coordinated by Indiana Donor Network, included time to celebrate each child's miracle, play, meet siblings and parents, sign fan gear, share laughs and pose for plenty of photographs.“I'm grateful to meet these kids whose lives were saved by organ donation. One moment can change everything. One decision can save lives. Just one organ donor can save eight lives,” said Haliburton after his hour-long visit.Both Haliburton and his wife are registered organ donors; the NBA star made his choice to be a donor when he was 16.Haliburton, a Wisconsin native, played collegiately at Iowa State before drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2020. He's been a Pacer since 2022, earning two trips to the NBA All-Star game and leading the team to its first NBA Finals appearance in the 2024-25 season. Haliburton also won a gold medal in the 2024 Olympics for Team USA.“There is a lot of confusing information out there about organ donation these days,” he said.“I think it's important to show the very real side of this – that donation saves lives, like the lives of the kids I met today. Organ donation is an important cause. That's why I signed up to be an organ donor.”Watch Haliburton's message about how organ donation saves lives: 'One moment. One Decision. One Donor. You have the power to save lives.'

Duane Brodt

Indiana Donor Network

+1 317-222-3436

email us here

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Indiana Pacers star guard Haliburton visits young organ transplant recipients at Indianapolis hospital News Provided By Indiana Donor Network September 22, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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