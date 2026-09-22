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Ekhoo an influencer discovery and analytics platform Raising info

Ekhoo Raises $4.3M Through FasterCapital and Other Investors to Make Influencer Discovery More Data-Driven

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ekhoo, an influencer discovery and analytics platform designed to help brands, agencies, and marketers find and evaluate creators across major social media channels, has raised $4.3 million through FasterCapital and other participating investors. The company had previously secured $300,000 in earlier investment to support its initial development and platform growth.Ekhoo has also joined FasterCapital's portfolio as it works to expand its influencer database, strengthen its analytics engine, improve campaign discovery tools, and help more brands make smarter influencer marketing decisions.Ekhoo tracks more than 220,000 influencers across platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitch, with coverage spanning more than 150 countries. The platform is built to make influencer discovery more transparent, searchable, and data-driven by offering rankings, analytics, and filtering tools that help users identify the right creators for their campaigns.Influencer marketing has become an important growth channel for brands, but finding the right creators remains difficult. Businesses often have to search across fragmented platforms, incomplete profiles, inconsistent engagement metrics, and unclear audience data. This makes it harder to compare influencers fairly, evaluate performance quality, identify regional or industry-specific creators, and avoid wasting campaign budgets on poor partnership decisions.Ekhoo addresses this challenge by aggregating influencer data from multiple social platforms and presenting it through a transparent analytics-driven interface. The platform offers advanced filtering by country, platform, industry, language, and other criteria, while also providing rankings based on reach, engagement, growth, and other performance indicators.By combining broad global coverage with detailed analytics and regular data updates, Ekhoo enables brands, agencies, and marketers to discover creators more efficiently and make better-informed influencer marketing decisions. The platform aims to reduce guesswork and help companies choose creators based on data rather than assumptions.Camilla Lachman, Founder and CEO of Ekhoo, said:“Ekhoo was created to bring transparency and structure to influencer discovery. Many brands know influencer marketing can be powerful, but they struggle to find the right creators, compare performance, and understand which partnerships are likely to deliver real value. Our goal is to make influencer discovery clearer, faster, and more data-driven. Raising $4.3 million through FasterCapital and other investors will help us expand our platform, improve our analytics, and support more brands and agencies worldwide.”Ekhoo's platform is designed for businesses of different sizes, from emerging brands looking for affordable creator partnerships to agencies managing campaigns across regions and platforms. By providing rankings, filters, engagement indicators, and searchable influencer profiles, Ekhoo helps users identify creators that match their audience, geography, industry, language, and campaign objectives.Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, said:“We are pleased to welcome Ekhoo to FasterCapital's portfolio and to support the company in raising $4.3 million alongside other investors. Influencer marketing is growing rapidly, but many brands still lack reliable tools to discover and evaluate creators. Ekhoo is addressing this gap by bringing structure, analytics, and transparency to influencer discovery. We believe the platform has strong potential to become a trusted resource for brands and agencies seeking better creator partnerships.”Zreik added:“Ekhoo stands out because it combines large-scale influencer coverage with practical analytics and filtering tools. This gives brands a clearer way to compare creators across platforms, countries, industries, and performance indicators. FasterCapital will work with Ekhoo on product refinement, growth strategy, investor readiness, and international expansion.”FasterCapital's participation reflects its continued commitment to supporting promising startups with both funding and venture-building support. Beyond capital, FasterCapital provides startups with access to its global network, fundraising expertise, technical development resources, business development support, and strategic guidance. Through its programs, FasterCapital helps entrepreneurs prepare for investment, strengthen their growth plans, connect with relevant investors, and expand into new markets.With the new funding, Ekhoo plans to expand its influencer database, improve data coverage across social platforms, strengthen ranking and analytics features, enhance filtering by geography and industry, and develop more tools that help brands assess creator quality and campaign fit. Ekhoo also aims to grow its international presence and support brands looking for more transparent and measurable influencer marketing decisions.About EkhooEkhoo is an influencer discovery and analytics platform that helps brands, agencies, and marketers discover, analyze, and connect with influencers across major social media channels. The platform tracks more than 220,000 influencers across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitch, and other channels, with coverage across more than 150 countries. Ekhoo provides rankings, analytics, filters, and performance indicators to make influencer discovery more transparent, efficient, and data-driven.About FasterCapitalFasterCapital is #1 global venture builder and online incubator based in Dubai, UAE. Established in 2014, FasterCapital is dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups and supports entrepreneurs through fundraising, technical development, business growth, market expansion, idea validation, and strategic advisory. FasterCapital has supported over 1,642 startups in raising more than $2.8 billion, while directly investing over $1 billion in startups.FasterCapital's support system includes a worldwide network of mentors, investors, and strategic partners, helping founders transform ideas into scalable, market-ready businesses. FasterCapital's main programs include Raise Capital, Tech Cofounder, Grow your Startup, Idea to Product, Mega Financing, and other specialized programs designed to support startups from early validation to growth and international expansion.Rasha AlMasriFasterCapital+1 512-400-0256email us hereVisit us on social media:LinkedInInstagramFacebookYouTube

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Ekhoo Raises $4.3M Through FasterCapital and Other Investors to Make Influencer Discovery More Data-Driven News Provided By FasterCapital September 22, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, World & Regional



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