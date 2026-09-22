Floral Image North America Names Sean Hart Chief Development Officer To Lead U.S. Franchise Growth

Sean Hart, Chief Development Officer, Floral Image North America

Experienced franchise development executive joins Floral Image as the global brand expands its presence across the United States.

- Patrick Guillory, CEO, Floral Image North AmericaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Floral Image North America (FINA), the North American franchisor of Floral Image, has named Sean Hart as Chief Development Officer, strengthening the company's franchise development leadership as it expands across the United States.Hart brings more than 25 years of experience in franchising, sales, operations and franchise development, including leadership roles with established and emerging franchise systems. In his new role, he will lead franchise development strategy for Floral Image in the U.S., with a focus on expanding the brand's franchisee network and building the infrastructure to support sustainable growth.“Floral Image has one of those business models that immediately makes sense once you see it,” said Hart.“It combines a simple B2B sales proposition with a recurring service and a product that people genuinely enjoy. What really attracted me, though, was the opportunity to help build the next stage of the brand in North America.”Founded in Australia, Floral Image provides businesses with premium, lifelike designer floral arrangements through a recurring service model, with arrangements regularly refreshed to keep commercial spaces looking their best.Floral Image has established an international presence and is now focused on expanding its North American footprint. The concept serves a broad range of businesses, including offices, hospitality, healthcare, retail and other customer-facing environments.“Sean brings a depth of franchise development experience that will be important as we continue building Floral Image in North America,” said Patrick Guillory, CEO of Floral Image North America.“We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us, and adding someone with his experience allows us to be more intentional about how we grow, while continuing to focus on finding the right franchise partners for the brand.”Hart's appointment comes as Floral Image continues building awareness of its franchise opportunity and expanding its U.S. franchise network.“There's a tremendous amount of white space ahead of us,” Hart said.“My job is to make sure we grow intelligently, find the right franchise partners and build a development process worthy of the opportunity.”About Floral ImageFloral Image provides businesses with premium designer floral arrangements through a recurring service. Arrangements are professionally placed and refreshed on a regular schedule, providing businesses with a consistent, maintenance-free alternative to traditional fresh flowers. The Floral Image system operates internationally and is expanding its franchise presence throughout North America.

Richard S Hart

Floral Image North America

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Floral Image North America Names Sean Hart Chief Development Officer to Lead U.S. Franchise Growth News Provided By Floral Image North America September 22, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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