Mediplex Property Group Completes Sale Of Three-Property Medical Office Portfolio

Mediplex has completed the sale of three healthcare properties totaling approximately 50,000 square feet across suburban Philadelphia.

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mediplex Property Group (“Mediplex”) has completed the sale of three healthcare properties totaling approximately 50,000 square feet across suburban Philadelphia.The portfolio sale included Mediplex Abington, a 20,000-square-foot Class A medical office building in Abington, PA; Mediplex East Norriton, a 17,200-square-foot medical office and ambulatory surgery center complex in East Norriton, PA; and Mediplex Newtown, a 12,800-square-foot specialty medical facility in Newtown, PA.The properties were developed by Mediplex during the past 7 years as part of its core business of delivering assignment-driven, build-to-suit facilities for established healthcare providers. These facilities offered a range of outpatient medical uses, including neurology, ambulatory surgery, pain management, physical therapy, reproductive medicine, imaging, and related specialty care.“The sale of these properties marks the successful completion of the investment cycle for three healthcare projects that Mediplex developed in close partnership with their physician occupants,” said Jeffrey Goldstein, Principal of Mediplex Property Group.“Each project was designed around the specific needs of its providers, and these transactions demonstrate how our development and partnership model can create long-term value for both the healthcare organizations we serve and our investment partners.”The properties were sold to a privately held institutional investment group.The transaction further substantiates Mediplex's long-standing model of developing healthcare real estate through ground-up construction and adaptive reuse, often incorporating physician co-investment, with the objective of creating high-quality outpatient facilities and long-term value for its partners.Mediplex will use the proceeds from this transaction to redeploy capital for new assignment-driven de novo development and sale-leaseback opportunities.About Mediplex Property GroupMediplex Property Group is a relationship-based, assignment-driven real estate developer serving physician practices, regional health systems and national outpatient care providers. Since 2008, the firm has successfully delivered a wide range of turnkey and build-to-suit projects through ground-up construction and adaptive reuse. Acting as its clients' partner or preferred developer, Mediplex delivers real estate solutions that enhance the patient experience and benefit healthcare providers through programmatic development, tenant co-investment and enhanced portfolio monetization.For additional information about Mediplex Property Group, please call 267-513-1979 or visit

Jeffrey Goldstein

Mediplex Property Group

+1 267-513-1979

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Mediplex Property Group Completes Sale of Three-Property Medical Office Portfolio News Provided By MPG Acquisitions September 22, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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