Creative Repute: Strong UX/UI Design Can Boost Conversions Up To 400%

UX and UI work together: UX shapes how a user moves through a product, while UI shapes what they see and interact with along the way.

Philadelphia branding agency breaks down the business case for UX/UI design, plus the warning signs a website's user experience needs help.

- Tina Armstead

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Repute, a Philadelphia-based branding and creative agency, is highlighting new research on the financial impact of user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design, as more businesses look to their websites as a direct line to conversions and revenue.

A widely cited McKinsey & Company study tracking 300 public companies over five years found that top design performers grew revenue 32% faster and delivered 56% higher shareholder returns than industry peers. Separate research from Forrester found that a well-designed interface can raise conversion rates by up to 200%, while improved user experience can raise conversion rates by up to 400%.

"Strong UX/UI is crucial for any organization looking to increase sales and improve engagement. Seamless navigation holds user attention, keeps visitors on-site longer, and eliminates confusion."

Creative Repute's latest blog post, What Is UX/UI Design, and Why Does It Matter for Holding a User's Attention?, explains the difference between UX and UI, a distinction the agency says is often misunderstood even among business owners actively investing in design. UX covers how a product functions, including navigation, information architecture, and usability. UI covers the visual layer built on top of it, including color, typography, and layout.

The post also outlines common warning signs that a website's UX/UI needs attention, including high bounce rates, cart or form abandonment, inconsistent design across pages, and low mobile engagement relative to desktop. It further addresses accessibility, noting that an accessible interface is both a legal requirement for many organizations under standards like the Americans with Disabilities Act and a practice that tends to improve usability for all visitors, not only those using assistive technology.

Organizations noticing any of these warning signs, or planning a new digital product and looking to build it right from the start, can request a free quote from Creative Repute's team.

About Creative Repute

Creative Repute is an award-winning Philadelphia-based branding and creative agency offering UX/UI design services, web development, and marketing services to organizations of all sizes. The agency's UX/UI process covers research, wireframing, design, prototyping, build, launch, and ongoing support for clients on a maintenance plan.

Nile Livingston

Creative Repute, Inc.

+1 215-690-1185

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Creative Repute: Strong UX/UI Design Can Boost Conversions Up to 400% News Provided By Creative Repute, Inc. September 22, 2026, 20:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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