Abu Dhabi T10 Appoints Apex Sports Consulting As Global Broadcast Rights Partner

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi T10 has appointed Apex Sports Consulting as its official partner for global broadcast rights distribution. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Apex Sports Consulting is a UAE-based sports advisory firm with a proven track record of delivering landmark media rights deals across cricket and global sport.

Under this mandate, Apex Sports will lead Abu Dhabi T10's global broadcast distribution strategy across television and digital platforms. The focus is on expanding the tournament's reach to more screens in more markets, growing its international audience, and building a stronger commercial foundation for the next phase of Abu Dhabi T10's growth.

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Sports Hub, said:“Apex Sports understands both the cricket market and the broadcast business. We are thrilled to have them alongside us as we take Abu Dhabi T10 to an even wider global audience.”

Imran Khan, CEO of Apex Sports Consulting, said:“Abu Dhabi T10 is a property with real momentum. We look forward to working with Matt and the Abu Dhabi Sports Hub team to build the right distribution partnerships for this next chapter.”