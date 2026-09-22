DOXIMITY LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Doximity, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Doximity common stock between August 8, 2024, and May 13, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Doximity, Inc. (“Doximity” or the“Company”) (NYSE:DOCS) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity common stock between August 8, 2024, and May 13, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until November 16, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period defendants claimed the Company's Newsfeed was its "biggest revenue driver." Specifically, defendants claimed that the Company's growth was“led by our Newsfeed, which is both our most used and most monetized product” and told investors that the Newsfeed was consistently“reach[ing] new highs,” with“an all-time record of quarterly active prescribers and double-digit growth in the number of articles read or tapped.” In addition, Doximity touted its“deep engagement,” assuring investors that Doximity does not“bombard physicians with ads and messages in hopes of getting lucky” and assured investors that“[Doximity does not] have an e-newsletter product.” In truth, Doximity overstated the impact that its Newsfeed had on its revenue growth, and the Company was losing market share to its competitors with more favorable pricing and engagement models. Additionally, notwithstanding its frequent statements to the contrary, Doximity relied heavily on both banner ads and email newsletters as advertising methods.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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