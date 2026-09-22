Amerilodge Group Donates 1,500 Cleaning Kits To Lighthouse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerilodge Group, a hotel ownership and management company based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, partnered with Hilton Hotels & Resorts to assemble more thanfor Lighthouse during the company's Annual Leadership Summit on September 16, 2026.









The initiative was part of Amerilodge Group's “Spirit to Serve Our Community” culture and brought together the company's leadership team to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness, housing instability, or transitioning into permanent housing.









Each cleaning kit includes full-size laundry detergent, dish soap, hand soap and multi-surface cleaner, along with paper towels, toilet paper and a sponge. The kits will be distributed through Lighthouse to individuals and families throughout Oakland County who need essential household supplies.









“Hospitality is about more than what happens inside our hotels-it is about taking care of people and strengthening the communities we are privileged to serve,” said Asad Malik, President & CEO of Amerilodge Group.“Giving back is an important part of who we are as an organization, and we are proud to partner with Lighthouse and support the meaningful work they do for individuals and families throughout our community.”









Sarah Atkins, Vice President of Human Resources for Amerilodge Group, added,“Bringing our leadership team together for this project was a powerful reflection of our Spirit to Serve Our Community culture. Something as simple as having the basic supplies needed to care for a home can make a meaningful difference for a family beginning a new chapter, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help provide that support.”

Mary Riegle, Chief Philanthropy Officer of Lighthouse, said,“Lighthouse is deeply grateful for the Amerilodge Group's incredible generosity and support of our clients and community. Everyday household essentials are frequently requested at our food pantry, and because government programs do not cover these products, the costs can be burdensome. This donation of cleaning kits will provide vital relief to 1,500 households in Oakland County.”









Founded in 2019 through the merger of South Oakland Shelter (SOS) and Lighthouse of Oakland County, Lighthouse works to build equitable communities and alleviate poverty in partnership with individuals, families and organizations. Its services address immediate crises, long-term housing needs and broader affordable-housing challenges. Lighthouse also provides emergency and supportive housing services for youth and families throughout the region.

Amerilodge Group extends a special thank-you to Hilton Hotels & Resorts for their sponsorship and support in making the Spirit to Serve Our Community event possible.

About Lighthouse

Lighthouse provides emergency shelter, housing assistance, food and other essential services to individuals and families throughout Oakland County and the surrounding region. Its work focuses on addressing immediate needs while developing long-term solutions to homelessness and housing insecurity.

About Amerilodge Group

Amerilodge Group is a Michigan-based hotel ownership and management company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills. The company operates hotels across the Midwest and is committed to exceptional hospitality, strong community partnerships, and social responsibility.

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