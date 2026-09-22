MISTR To Fund 2 Million Free HIV & Hepatitis C Tests And Help States Save Hundreds Of Millions In ADAP Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National initiative will connect patients directly to prevention and treatment while offering states a new model for long-term HIV care at no cost to the state or patient

San Juan, PR, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTR, the largest telehealth platform for sexual health, announced today at the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting a national commitment to help one million people get tested for HIV and another one million get tested for Hepatitis C by the end of 2027. The company also unveiled a new partnership model designed to save states hundreds of millions of dollars in AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP) costs.

MISTR will pay for all two million tests and is calling on America's largest retailers, national pharmacy chains and major dating apps to help distribute them nationwide, with an initial focus on Ending the HIV Epidemic priority jurisdictions and communities hit hardest by HIV.

Testing will connect directly to care. People who test negative for HIV can access free online PrEP through MISTR, while those who test positive can be connected to long-term HIV care. People diagnosed with active Hepatitis C will be connected to curative treatment.

The Hepatitis C initiative could also have significant economic impact. Estimates suggest curing Hepatitis C can reduce lifetime medical costs by approximately $65,841 per person. Connecting 10,000 people with active infections to successful treatment could represent approximately $658 million in potential lifetime health-system savings.

“We have the science to prevent HIV, treat HIV and cure Hepatitis C. What we need is a better way to get it to people,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR.“We're putting our money, technology and infrastructure behind that effort. Two million tests, direct connections to prevention and treatment, and no dead ends.”

MISTR is also calling on state health departments to rethink how states use ADAP resources and partner with the company to transition eligible patients into long-term HIV care through MISTR.

ADAP programs spend nearly $800 million a year on insurance premiums assistance and cost sharing for people living with HIV. MISTR has already built the infrastructure to provide this support for eligible patients at no cost to the state or patient. A patient completes one intake form, and MISTR helps enroll them in subsidized health insurance coverage, providing up to $250 per month in insurance premium assistance and manages their long-term HIV care at no cost to the patient or the state. No co-pays. No deductibles.

MISTR has the capacity to serve people currently receiving care through ADAP nationwide, creating the potential for hundreds of millions of dollars in annual savings while keeping patients insured, in treatment and virally suppressed.

“We aren't proposing a pilot program. The infrastructure is already built, and we have the capacity to do this nationally,” said Schukraft.“If a person is eligible, they fill out one form and we handle the rest. We provide the premium assistance, connect them to care and manage their treatment without the state or patient paying for it.”

“This isn't about taking people off the safety net,” Schukraft added.“It's about preserving it for the people who need it most.”

Keeping people in care and virally suppressed is essential to ending HIV. When a person living with HIV reaches and maintains an undetectable viral load, they cannot sexually transmit the virus.

One million free HIV tests. One million free Hepatitis C tests. Direct connections to prevention and care. Hundreds of millions in potential health care savings. No stigma. No dead ends.

“We know how to prevent HIV. We know how to treat HIV. We know how to cure Hepatitis C,” said Schukraft.“Now we need to make sure everyone can benefit from that science, no matter where they live or how they access health care.”

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ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is the largest telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment, long-term HIV care and sexual confidence solutions in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and the only telemedicine platform offering its' services for free to the uninsured. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor's office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit mistr.com, or its' companion platform sistr.com.

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MISTR is the largest telehealth platform for sexual health.

CONTACT: Brian Rosman MISTR 323.443.7780...