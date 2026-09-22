Five Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci Partners Receive 2026 Super Lawyers® Honor

Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cantor, Grana, Buckner, Bucci, P.C. is humbled to announce that three additional partners with the firm earned 2026 Virginia Super Lawyersand Rising Starsrecognition, following Elliott M. Buckner and Stephanie E. Grana being named to the 2026 Top 5: Personal Injury Plaintiff Virginia Super LawyersThese selections reflect the firm's decades-long focus on catastrophic personal injury, traumatic brain injury, medical malpractice, products liability, and wrongful death representation across Virginia. A complete list of the firm's peer recognitions is available on the Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci awards page.Irvin V. Cantor - 2026 Super LawyersRecognition and Hall of Fame MemberFounding partner Irv Cantor earned 2026 Virginia Super Lawyersrecognition. In 2018, Irv was inducted into the inaugural class of the Virginia Lawyers Hall of Fame, one of only 33 attorneys statewide selected for that distinction. His Super Lawyers history includes:Virginia Super Lawyers(2026)- Top 10 Virginia Super Lawyers(2012–2018)- Top 100 Virginia Super Lawyers(2012–2021)- Top 50 Richmond Super Lawyers(2012–2021)Irv has been named Best Lawyers in America“Lawyer of the Year” in Richmond on multiple occasions across two distinct practice areas: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (2014, 2016, 2025) and Medical Malpractice Litigation – Plaintiffs (2020).Irv has practiced trial law in Virginia since 1979, after clerking for the Supreme Court of Virginia following his graduation from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1978. His career includes more than 2,000 favorable verdicts and settlements, including more than 450 traumatic brain injury cases, the largest concentration of any practice in the Commonwealth. He authored the chapter on the legal aspects of brain injury litigation in Brain Injury Medicine, a leading medical textbook on the subject, and co-authored The Art and Science of Mastering the Jury Trial with Judge Samuel Johnston.Irv is a past President of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association (2002), past President of ABOTA's Virginia Chapter, and President of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Foundation. He is also the founder and President of Jury Impressions, a jury consulting practice that has supported trial lawyers nationwide since 2005.M. Scott Bucci - 2026 Virginia Super Lawyersand Past President of Virginia ABOTA and SEABOTAPartner Scott Bucci earned 2026 Virginia Super Lawyersrecognition. Scott has practiced for more than 25 years and has tried more than 125 civil cases to verdict in over 25 Virginia jurisdictions. His verdict win rate sits above 75%, defined as beating the offer or demand on admitted liability or winning a contested liability case. He has argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and the Supreme Court of Virginia, and is particularly experienced in the Eastern District of Virginia's“Rocket Docket.”Scott's leadership in the trial bar spans both state and regional levels. He is a former President of the Virginia Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) and a former President of the Southeastern American Board of Trial Advocates (SEABOTA), the regional ABOTA organization made up of 13 chapters across the Southeastern states. ABOTA is devoted to preserving the civil jury trial.Scott graduated with High Honors from the George Mason University School of Law in 1998 after undergraduate studies at the University of Virginia, where he was awarded the Malcolm H. Kerr Memorial Scholarship to study in Cairo. He clerked for the Virginia Beach Circuit Court before beginning his career in civil defense litigation. There, he represented Wal-Mart for more than seven years in state and federal courts. He later co-founded Bucci & Dix, PLLC before joining the catastrophic-injury team at the firm now known as Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci. His practice focuses on catastrophic injury, wrongful death, premises liability, and products liability. Other lawyers frequently bring him in as co-counsel on complex retailer and premises cases.Joseph L. Cantor - 2026 Rising StarsPartner Joseph Cantor has been named to the 2026 Virginia Super LawyersRising Stars list, continuing a streak of recognition that began in 2019. The Rising Stars list is a separate annual selection from the main Super Lawyers list, limited to attorneys under 40 or in practice fewer than ten years. Selections are limited to no more than 2.5% of eligible attorneys in the state.Joseph joined the firm in 2017 immediately after graduating cum laude from the University of Richmond School of Law. He was promoted to partner in 2022 and has built a practice focused on traumatic brain injury, tractor-trailer litigation, premises liability, and wrongful death. He served as co-counsel on a $4 million tractor-trailer settlement in 2018, a $1.25 million traumatic brain injury settlement in 2022, and a $2.125 million motor vehicle crash settlement in 2025.His leadership is unusually deep for an attorney at his career stage. Joseph serves as President of the Board of the Brain Injury Association of Virginia (2024 to present), as a District Governor of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, as Social Chair of the Lewis F. Powell, Jr. American Inn of Court, and has served on the board of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association since 2021. He chaired the inaugural Virginia Trial Lawyers Association Young Trial Lawyers Retreat in 2023 and the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association Advanced Traumatic Brain Injury Retreat in 2020.Why Five Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci Attorneys on the 2026 Lists MattersA five-attorney showing across the Super Lawyersand Rising Starslists from a firm of this size is notable. The 2026 selections continue a track record reflected across the firm's current attorneys, who have collectively secured more than 200 verdicts and settlements over $1 million. A Richmond-based personal injury law firm that has represented seriously injured Virginians since 1979. The firm's published case results include matters in catastrophic personal injury, traumatic brain injury, medical malpractice, products liability, tractor-trailer crashes, and wrongful death. The firm has been listed as a Brain Injury Association of America Preferred Attorney firm.

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Five Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci Partners Receive 2026 Super Lawyers® Honor News Provided By Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci September 22, 2026, 20:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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