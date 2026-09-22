Nature's Ledger And Cascadas Perdidas Advance Tokenization Strategy For Luxury Coffee And Natural Assets In Panama

Nature's Ledger links Panama Geisha coffee to digital asset tokenization

The LOI explores digital assets tied to premium Geisha coffee, production, inventories and land assets in Panama's specialty coffee sector.

- Marty Seymour, Chief Executive Officer, Nature's LedgerREGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nature's Ledger Inc. (“Nature's Ledger”), a developer of infrastructure for the tokenization of real-world assets, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (the“LOI”) with Cascadas Perdidas, a Boquete, Panama-based producer of luxury Geisha coffee, to implement the tokenization and commercialization of coffee-related natural assets.Nature's Ledger and Cascadas Perdidas will jointly create digital assets that provide institutional and retail clients access to premium Geisha coffee beans from a specialized region in Panama, while looking to implement the tokenization of coffee production, inventories and land-related assets. By combining Nature's Ledger's expertise in real-world asset commercialization and tokenization with Cascadas Perdidas' premium coffee platform, the collaboration aims to support sustainable land stewardship, long-term value creation, innovative financing, and expanded market access through global investor participation."The future of real-world asset tokenization will be built on exceptional and specialized underlying assets," said Marty Seymour, Chief Executive Office of Nature's Ledger. "Cascadas Perdidas represents a compelling combination of a luxury product, prime agricultural land, and environmental value. Distinguished premium coffee is globally recognized and supported by strong international demand, making it an attractive asset class for innovation.”"Cascadas Perdidas was built around the belief that exceptional coffee begins with exceptional land, and a unique microclimate" said Christian Gravel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cascadas Perdidas. "Our Geisha coffee is produced in limited quantities and reflects the uniqueness of the environment in which it is grown. We envision a complete and traceable coffee value chain. Tokenization opens a door for Cascadas Perdidas to reach broader markets and invite the world to own a piece of something we value dearly."Nature's Ledger and Cascadas Perdidas will also evaluate the future potential of environmental and natural capital initiatives associated with the property, including carbon, biodiversity and water-related attributes that may complement the estate's long-term development strategy.About Nature's Ledger Inc.Nature's Ledger Inc. is a vertically integrated technology company building the infrastructure for the tokenization and on chain trading of controlled real-world assets. The company operates purpose-built blockchain rails and captive asset holdings across agriculture, forestry, real estate, and other natural resources, enabling the issuance, trading, and financing of real-world assets. Nature's Ledger's end-to-end model combines merchant banking and project finance with direct ownership of key assets, including precious metals and natural resources. It also enables the tokenization of land, water, and agricultural commodities to support global food systems, alongside a consumer facing exchange for real world asset markets.For more information:About Cascadas PerdidasCascadas Perdidas is a luxury Geisha coffee estate located in Boquete, Panama. The estate produces limited quantities of specialty coffee through an integrated approach encompassing cultivation, processing and roasting at origin. Guided by a commitment to exceptional quality, conservation and responsible land stewardship, Cascadas Perdidas combines world-class coffee production with a uniquely preserved natural environment that contributes to the character and rarity of its coffee.For more information:Forward Looking StatementsThis news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is based on Nature's Ledger's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "might", "will", "shall", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "project", "contemplate", "continue", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning Nature's Ledger, its business objectives, success of its integrated platform and the proposed collaboration with Cascadas Perdidas, including the negotiation and completion of definitive agreements and the timing thereof; the ability to structure, issue and trade tokenized interests in coffee production, inventories and land-related assets in compliance with applicable securities and digital asset laws; and the anticipated benefits of the collaboration. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Nature's Ledger does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by securities law.

Cory Daubenfeld

Nature's Ledger Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nature's Ledger and Cascadas Perdidas Advance Tokenization Strategy for Luxury Coffee and Natural Assets in Panama News Provided By Nature's Ledger Inc. September 22, 2026, 20:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.