Parrish Law Firm Secures $136,000 Settlement In Manassas Rear-End Collision

Manassas office

The case involved extensive cervical treatment and more than $80,000 in medical expenses after a driver was struck while stopped at a red light.

- Parrish Law FirmMANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm has secured a $136,000 settlement for a driver whose vehicle was struck from behind while she waited in a line of traffic at a red light in Manassas, Virginia. The case involved extensive cervical treatment and substantial medical expenses documented after the collision.A Rear-End Collision While Stopped in TrafficThe collision occurred on September 2, 2023, near Sudley Road and Rosemary Road in Manassas, Prince William County. The client was wearing her seat belt and had stopped in a line of vehicles waiting to make a left turn when a pickup truck struck her vehicle from behind.The impact pushed her car forward, scattered belongings throughout the passenger compartment, and dislodged the sun visor. Although the vehicle remained drivable, repairs totaled approximately $6,500. The pickup driver was cited for following too closely.Extensive Medical Treatment Following the CollisionThe client sought emergency care the following day. Her documented treatment included diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, extensive cervical care, spinal fusion surgery, and postoperative nursing and physical therapy at home.Medical expenses included in the claim totaled $80,186.42. Treatment identified as unrelated hip care was separated from the medical services presented for the collision.Building the Claim Beyond Vehicle DamageThe pickup truck reportedly showed little or no visible damage. That appearance, however, did not reflect the movement experienced inside the client's vehicle, the cost of repairing her car, or the medical treatment documented afterward.Parrish Law Firm reviewed the passenger's account, the traffic citation, the property damage, and the medical documentation. The team collected relevant records and bills and organized the treatment history, from the emergency evaluation through the later cervical care, to present a complete picture of the claim.Negotiating the Settlement and Addressing Medicare ReimbursementThe firm handled communications with State Farm and defense counsel. State Farm's first documented offer was $115,521. Continued negotiations produced offers of $121,536 and $130,000 before the case resolved for $136,000.The settlement process also involved addressing Medicare's reimbursement interest. The Medicare lien was reduced from $40,630.75 to $26,943.47, helping preserve a larger portion of the recovery after reimbursement obligations were addressed.The result reflects the importance of evaluating the full circumstances of a collision, including the force experienced by the vehicle's occupants, the documented course of treatment, and the financial impact of medical care, rather than relying on exterior vehicle damage alone.About Parrish Law FirmThe Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm offers free consultations for individuals injured in rear-end collisions in Manassas and elsewhere in Northern Virginia. Individuals and families seeking assistance after a collision may contact the firm to discuss their circumstances.Case results depend on the unique facts and circumstances of each case. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Parrish Law Firm Secures $136,000 Settlement in Manassas Rear-End Collision News Provided By Parrish Law Firm, PLLC September 22, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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