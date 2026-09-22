More Fed Officials Warn Of Higher-For-Longer Inflation, Backing Last Week's Rate Hike



Collins backed the Federal Open Market Committee's decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to counter ongoing price growth.

Strong labor market conditions and low unemployment give monetary authorities room to prioritize stabilizing consumer prices. Central bank officials remain concerned that elevated inflation could persist above the Fed's 2% target without firm policy intervention.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan M. Collins reaffirmed her commitment to curbing inflationary pressures, stating that she fully supported the central bank's recent decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

In a public statement shared on her LinkedIn profile, Collins emphasized that incoming data points to heightened risks of inflation remaining above the Federal Reserve's long-term target of 2%.

Inflation Risks Prompt Tighter Policy

Reflecting on recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) deliberations, Collins noted that monetary policy must remain nimble and grounded in economic evidence. She highlighted that consumer prices have remained elevated for more than five years, requiring decisive action to restore price stability.

According to Collins, taking steps toward a slightly more restrictive policy setting is necessary to ensure inflation returns durably to target levels. She previously signaled in late August that monetary tightening would be required if economic reports failed to show clear signs of easing price growth.

Fed officials last week raised the benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to a range of 3.75% to 4%.

The move marked the central bank's first rate hike in more than three years. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said the adjustment was designed to remove a "dose of accommodation" and help guide inflation back toward the 2% goal, with Fed policymakers signaling the potential for one more rate hike before year-end.

Moreover, on Monday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem also warned that the central bank may need to raise interest rates further to fully rein in price pressures, suggesting that monetary policy may still be providing stimulus to the economy despite a recent rate hike.

Strong Labor Market Offers Policy Buffer

Despite tightening monetary constraints, Collins expressed optimism regarding the underlying resilience of the national economy. She pointed out that employment conditions appear solid, with overall joblessness staying low, even as economic performance varies by region and industry.

With the labor market showing sustained strength, Collins said policymakers can focus on reining in inflation without triggering immediate economic distress.

Regional Outreach And Community Engagement

As part of her ongoing efforts to assess conditions across the First Federal Reserve District, Collins is visiting Connecticut to meet with business leaders, community stakeholders, and residents.

She stressed that gathering direct feedback from regional communities remains crucial for evaluating how elevated prices and interest rate shifts impact everyday households and businesses.

U.S. equities gained on Monday. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.1%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) climbed 0.7%. Retail sentiment around SPY on Stocktwits improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' territory over the past day. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) fell 0.1%.

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