MENAFN - GetNews)"This graphic showcases the timeless versatility of Shanko tin ceiling tiles by featuring two distinct applications: a bright, elegant residential kitchen with classic light-colored decorative tin ceiling tiles and a sophisticated commercial restaurant with richly detailed bronze-toned tin ceilings. The contrast demonstrates how historic American tin ceiling patterns can complement both traditional residential interiors and modern commercial spaces. The Shanko Tin Ceilings USA logo, established i"Shanko Tin Ceiling Tiles USA explains why tin ceiling tiles are making a comeback in homes, restaurants, retail spaces, offices, and other commercial interiors. The release covers how pattern scale, finishes, lighting, room dimensions, and installation requirements influence the selection of American-made decorative metal ceilings.

Mangonia Park, Florida - September 22, 2026 - Tin ceiling tiles are returning to kitchens, restaurants, retail spaces, offices, and homes because they give a ceiling visible architectural character instead of treating it as an empty surface. Shanko Tin Ceiling Tiles USA manufactures decorative metal panels in the United States, including designs pressed from original patterns dating to the early 1900s.

What are tin ceiling tiles?

Tin ceiling tiles are decorative metal panels formed with raised patterns and installed across a ceiling or selected feature area. The phrase“tin ceiling” describes a traditional category of pressed-metal decoration. Buyers should confirm the actual metal, finish, panel dimensions, edge details, and installation method for the specific product they select.

Why are designers using tin ceilings again?

A patterned ceiling can establish the character of a room without consuming floor space. The same material can support several design directions, from historic restoration to a cleaner contemporary interior, depending on the pattern, finish, lighting, and surrounding materials. This makes tin ceiling tiles useful when an architect, designer, contractor, or homeowner wants the ceiling to become part of the design.

What should buyers compare before ordering?

Shanko recommends comparing pattern scale, panel size, finish, room dimensions, lighting, installation conditions, trim, and transition pieces. A small repeat can read as texture from a distance, while a larger motif can become a prominent architectural element. Buyers should also verify substrate requirements and applicable building-code specifications before installation.

American-made decorative metalwork

Shanko's ceiling-tile collection is made from 100% recycled metal and includes patterns based on original early-20th-century designs. Domestic manufacturing gives architects, designers, contractors, dealers, and homeowners a direct source for product questions, samples, finishes, and project planning.

Shanko perspective

“People often look up and see a blank surface,” said David Shanker, the fifth-generation manager.“Tin ceiling tiles turn that surface into part of the architecture. The right pattern and finish can respect a building's history or give a new space a distinct identity.”

About Shanko Tin Ceiling Tiles USA

Shanko manufactures decorative metal ceiling and wall products in the United States. Its collection includes tin ceiling tiles and related pressed-metal components in patterns and finishes for residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, restaurant, and restoration projects. Shanko's ceiling-tile collection is made from 100% recycled metal and includes designs pressed from original early-1900s patterns. Learn more at