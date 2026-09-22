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Ukraine Ready For An Energy Ceasefire -- Zelensky
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state said this at a briefing following the meeting, a Ukrinform correspondent reports
“We are ready for an energy ceasefire,” Zelensky said.
Ukraine would agree to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries if Russia stopped attacks on all energy infrastructure, he added.
To be updated...
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