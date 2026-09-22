Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump To Discuss Strikes On Russian Oil Refineries With Zelensky

Trump To Discuss Strikes On Russian Oil Refineries With Zelensky


2026-09-22 04:39:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by a Ukrinform correspondent, Donald Trump said this before the start of his meeting with his Ukrainian counterepart, Volodymyr Zelensky in New York.

“ Strikes on Russian oil refineries are causing significant damage to Russia. They are also having a major impact on diesel fuel prices, which have risen significantly recently. We will talk about this,” Trump said.

Read also: Trump says at UNGA that peace between Ukraine and Russia to be reached soo

He also expressed confidence that Russia and Ukraine would soon be able to reach an agreement to end the war.“ Regardless of what happens, Ukrainians are excellent warriors and can be proud of themselves,” the U.S. president said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in New York to attend the high-level week of the UN General Assembly and hold a number of bilateral meetings, including with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Photo: Screenshot from video

MENAFN22092026000193011044ID1111700283



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search