Trump To Discuss Strikes On Russian Oil Refineries With Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by a Ukrinform correspondent, Donald Trump said this before the start of his meeting with his Ukrainian counterepart, Volodymyr Zelensky in New York.

“ Strikes on Russian oil refineries are causing significant damage to Russia. They are also having a major impact on diesel fuel prices, which have risen significantly recently. We will talk about this,” Trump said.

says at UNGA that peace between Ukraine and Russia to be reached soo

He also expressed confidence that Russia and Ukraine would soon be able to reach an agreement to end the war.“ Regardless of what happens, Ukrainians are excellent warriors and can be proud of themselves,” the U.S. president said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in New York to attend the high-level week of the UN General Assembly and hold a number of bilateral meetings, including with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Photo: Screenshot from video