IMF Will Help Secure Part Of The Funding Needed For 2027 -- Zelensky After Meeting With Georgieva

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the head of state's post on Facebook.

“I met with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF will help secure some of the funding needed to ensure Ukraine's financial stability next year. I thank them for this decision. Ultimately, every economic step to provide support is about ensuring fair protection for our people,” Zelensky said.

The meeting also addressed the importance of voting on laws that constitute Ukraine's commitments to its partners, the President wrote.

“The Verkhovna Rada has already voted on some of the decisions, and all the remaining laws needed for financial support will be passed by the end of the year.”

Shmyhal discusses energy situation with

He also spoke about the security situation in Ukraine and changes in Russia's tactics for air attacks. According to him, the Russians are seeking not only to destroy lives themselves but also to paralyze the operation of businesses and the government as much as possible. That is why macrofinancial assistance is particularly crucial now.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in New York to attend the high-level week of the UN General Assembly and hold a number of bilateral meetings. In particular, he held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The key event today is the talks on peace with U.S. President Donald Trump.