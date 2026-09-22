Russian Strikes Shopping Center In Zaporizhzhia, Fire Breaks Out
“The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. The strike hit a shopping center. The impact caused a fire,” Fedorov said.
Information on casualties is being clarified.Read also: Russian drone attack damages warehouses in Odesa region, killing one and injuring two
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia twice during the night of September 22.
Photo: Ukraine's State Service for Emergencies
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